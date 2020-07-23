Saudi Arabia announces 34 more deaths from COVID-19

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 34 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,238 new confirmed cases of the disease on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 147 were recorded in Hufof, 143 in Riyadh, 119 in Makkah and 99 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 213,490 after 3,092 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,635 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
