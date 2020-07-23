Saudi Arabia announces 34 more deaths from COVID-19

Trump calls Mohammed bin Salman to ask about Saudi King's health

RIYADH: US President Donald Trump called Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday to inquire about the king’s health.

During the phone conversation, Trump was reassured of the health of King Salman and wished him a speedy recovery.

For his part, the crown prince thanked Trump for his concern.

Both leaders also discussed issues of common interest and the latest developments at the regional and international levels.