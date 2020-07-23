Saudi Arabia announces 34 more deaths from COVID-19

You are here

Saudi Arabia announced 34 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,238 new confirmed cases of the disease on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 23 July 2020
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 213,490
  • A total of 2,635 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 34 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,238 new confirmed cases of the disease on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 147 were recorded in Hufof, 143 in Riyadh, 119 in Makkah and 99 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 213,490 after 3,092 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,635 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Trump calls Mohammed bin Salman to ask about Saudi King's health

  • Trump was reassured of the health of King Salman
  • The crown prince thanked Trump for his concern
RIYADH: US President Donald Trump called Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday to inquire about the king’s health. 

During the phone conversation, Trump was reassured of the health of King Salman and wished him a speedy recovery.

For his part, the crown prince thanked Trump for his concern.

Both leaders also discussed issues of common interest and the latest developments at the regional and international levels.

