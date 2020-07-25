You are here

  Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Development Fund

Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Development Fund

Qusai Al-Fakhri
Qusai Al-Fakhri has been CEO of the Saudi Tourism Development Fund since June 2020.

Al-Fakhri has more than 20 years’ experience in the banking, investment and real estate development sectors.

He received his bachelor’s degree in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2000.

Before his role as CEO, Al-Fakhri served as an investment adviser to Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib from October 2019 to June 2020. He was also the co-founder of Tiraz Al-Arabia, a real estate development company in Riyadh. He worked there from January 2011 to October 2019 and was CEO of Al-Ajial Holding from February 2018 to September 2019.

Al-Fakhri was head of institutional coverage at Societe Generale Saudi Arabia from November 2010 to August 2014 and head of brokerage at Jadwa Investment from May 2006 to November 2010.

He also worked as vice president of capital markets at SHUAA Capital from 2005 to 2006. He was also the senior business development manager at Samba Financial Group from 1999 to 2005. Al-Fakhri was also an independent board member for a number of investment funds and joint-stock companies.

He recently said the fund aims to stimulate and facilitate investment in the tourism sector, adding that there were several projects under consideration.

Al-Fakhri said the launch of the Tourism Development Fund reflects the importance of the tourism industry as a long-term engine of the Kingdom’s economy.

He said that the fund provides tremendous opportunities for local and international investors to implement promising projects that will enhance and raise the level of tourism in Saudi Arabia.

