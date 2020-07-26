Inside Gigi Hadid’s eccentric New York apartment

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid this week gave a rare glimpse into her New York home on Instagram.

The pregnant Hadid, who is expecting her first child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, posted a slideshow of ten images of her colorful abode on the social media platform, revealing her apartment underwent major decorative renovations just before quarantine.

Hadid, who has spent the last few months self-isolating at her mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farmhouse with her mom, sister Bella and Malik, shared that she spent the past year designing the space.

“Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project/dream spot,” she captioned the post. “Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city… but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy (sic).”

Based on the images, the 25-year-old opted for an eclectic theme, complete with colorful patterns and textures.

The mom-to-be showed off her eccentric living room, which boasts a sofa featuring cushions of different hues and textures, a Jean Paul Gaultier throw, a wooden coffee table and tons of crystals.







Hadid spent the past year remodeling her apartment. File/Instagram



She also posted pictures of one of her bathrooms, which she covered with clippings of old New Yorker covers.

Another shot showcased the hallway that leads to the model’s dressing room, and is lit up with an array of Edison lights and decorated with a larger-than-life yellow ballpoint pen and a painting by artist Eamon Harrington.







Her living room features a bold, multi-colored sofa. File/Instagram



Like her sofa, the Palestinian-Dutch catwalk star’s staircase was covered in vibrant carpet, with a different pattern for each step, that led to a small brown bench and a blue painting from Austyn Weiner covered in abstract splotches.

She capped off the display with a breathtaking view of her master bathroom, complete with marble countertops, dark wood drawers and an all-marble room for the bathtub that overlooks the New York skyline.

Hadid’s new home makeover comes just a couple of months before she is expected to give birth to her and Malik’s baby girl in September.