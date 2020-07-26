You are here

  • Home
  • Inside Gigi Hadid’s eccentric New York apartment

Inside Gigi Hadid’s eccentric New York apartment

The part-Palestinian model offered a rare glimpse into her New York home. Instagram/@gigihadid
Short Url

https://arab.news/9t9us

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Inside Gigi Hadid’s eccentric New York apartment

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid this week gave a rare glimpse into her New York home on Instagram. 

The pregnant Hadid, who is expecting her first child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, posted a slideshow of ten images of her colorful abode on the social media platform, revealing her apartment underwent major decorative renovations just before quarantine.

Hadid, who has spent the last few months self-isolating at her mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farmhouse with her mom, sister Bella and Malik, shared that she spent the past year designing the space. 

“Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project/dream spot,” she captioned the post. “Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city… but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy (sic).”

Based on the images, the 25-year-old opted for an eclectic theme, complete with colorful patterns and textures. 

The mom-to-be showed off her eccentric living room, which boasts a sofa featuring cushions of different hues and textures, a Jean Paul Gaultier throw, a wooden coffee table and tons of crystals. 




Hadid spent the past year remodeling her apartment. File/Instagram

She also posted pictures of one of her bathrooms, which she covered with clippings of old New Yorker covers.

Another shot showcased the hallway that leads to the model’s dressing room, and is lit up with an array of Edison lights and decorated with a larger-than-life yellow ballpoint pen and a painting by artist Eamon Harrington.




Her living room features a bold, multi-colored sofa. File/Instagram

Like her sofa, the Palestinian-Dutch catwalk star’s staircase was covered in vibrant carpet, with a different pattern for each step, that led to  a small brown bench and a blue painting from Austyn Weiner covered in abstract splotches.

She capped off the display with a breathtaking view of her master bathroom, complete with marble countertops, dark wood drawers and an all-marble room for the bathtub that overlooks the New York skyline. 

Hadid’s new home makeover comes just a couple of months before she is expected to give birth to her and Malik’s baby girl in September. 

Topics: Gigi Hadid

Art as a catalyst for human connection in the MENA region

Updated 59 min 50 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Art as a catalyst for human connection in the MENA region

  • Co-founder of Casablanca’s Loft Art Gallery Yasmine Berrada discusses how she adapted her gallery’s program during the pandemic
Updated 59 min 50 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Located in the trendy Le Triangle district of Casablanca, a step inside Loft Art Gallery is akin to visiting a white cube art space in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York. That is exactly the experience sisters Myriem and Yasmine Berrada wanted to create when they opened the gallery in 2009. The largest and first white cube space dedicated to modern and contemporary art from Morocco and the African continent in Casablanca, Loft Art Gallery has, since its inception, played a pivotal role in the careers of some of the country’s most important artists, including Mohammed Melehi and Mohammed Hamidi. It has also shined a light on some of Morocco’s leading younger artists, including Amina Agueznay, Hicham Benohoud and Mohammed Lekleti.

In recent years, Loft Art Gallery has expanded its focus to Sub-Saharan African artists, such as Joana Choumali, winner of the Prix Pictet photography award and whose work is presently on view in the virtual exhibition “Hope.”

From its base in Morocco, a long-time strategic bridge between Europe, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa, Loft Art Gallery aims to display the talent of its artists to new collectors and institutions across the world.

“I am first and foremost a Moroccan art gallery owner, but my gallery is open to the world,” Berrada told Arab News. “I want it to serve as the artistic bridge between Morocco and the rest of world while always maintaining a focus on Africa. My goal is to enhance cross-cultural dialogue through art for my artists, collectors, and curators.”

‘Ablutions,’ Joanna Choumali, 2020. Supplied

Morocco has long served as a historical crossroads for many cultures. The country has been home to Jews, Muslims, Berbers, Africans, Europeans and people across the Mediterranean.

“Moroccan artists are inspired by their homeland, but their artistic language is universal,” said Berrada. “The multiculturalism of Morocco endows the country with its cultural richness.”

It is exactly the country’s multicultural depth that Berrada seeks to convey both within the MENA region and internationally.

“I want the gallery to be seen as a whole,” she told Arab News. “I want my gallery to serve as a platform for the stories that these artists tell through their work.”

Until the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hit, the gallery participated in international art fairs, including Art Dubai, Art Paris, 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair Marrakech and AKAA (Also Known As Africa), a fair dedicated to African art and design in Paris.

Loft Art Gallery regularly collaborates with international art institutions, including the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the Tate Modern in London, the Giverny Museum in France and the Haus der Kunst in Munich, among others. It also has a publishing arm known as Loft Edition, which publishes books and catalogues on modern and contemporary Moroccan art history.

By Mohamed Melehi. Supplied

“This is the first time that the entire world is suffering from the same malaise. The art world has really been hit. Until recently, all museums were closed. Fairs have been cancelled, and sales are down. We all need to work together during this time,” Berrada said.

“What has been crucial for me is maintaining strong partnerships with collectors and with my artists. It’s vital for humanity that we stay in close contact. Art has a big role to play. It connects people and, most importantly, different cultures. It offers hope and beauty at a time when we need it most.”

Loft Art Gallery is one of the first Moroccan galleries to digitalize. The gallery now has an e-commerce platform on its website where it sells art, a weekly newsletter and online viewing rooms. It has also partnered with Artsy, another channel through which it promotes its Moroccan and African artists to the world.

‘The Hole,’ Hicham Benohoud, 2015. Instagram/@loftartgallery

“This period hasn’t been easy,” said Berrada. “I made sure I was always in contact with our artists and that we continued to work on future programs. It was crucial that we continue to nourish our artists with hope through the planning of new projects and exhibitions.

“It was vital that our creativity did not stop, neither for us as a gallery nor for our artists. Creativity must continue. That is the only way forward.”

In October ,the gallery plans to host its first physical exhibition on textile works by contemporary Moroccan artists such as Amina Agueznay, alongside more traditional takes on the craft.

Topics: art Morocco Arab art

Latest updates

Inside Gigi Hadid’s eccentric New York apartment
Bomb kills eight in Turkish-held Syria town
Jordan to reopen to ‘low risk’ countries in August
UAE confirms 351 new coronavirus cases after conducting 51,000 tests
Baseball fans in South Korea back in stands amid COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.