Mass COVID-19 screenings begin in Pakistan provincial prisons

A blood sample is tested for coronavirus antibodies at Special Prison Nara & Correction Facility Hyderabad in Sindh province on Thursday. (AN photo)
Updated 27 July 2020
Naimat Khan

  • Month-long process for inmates, training of prison staff to cover all 24 Sindh jails
HYDERABAD: Prison authorities in Sindh province have started Pakistan’s first mass coronavirus disease (COVID-19) screening program which, they believe, will help head off any potential outbreaks in an environment where physical distancing is difficult.

Detention facilities in the province are currently overfilled, with more than 17,600 people incarcerated in 24 prisons built to accommodate 13,000. Half of Sindh’s prison population is housed in two jails in Karachi. In June officials at one of them — Karachi Central Jail — said a quarter of the prisoners there had tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is a big problem for us. They are hugely overcrowded, and it’s very difficult to manage them,” Kazi Nazeer Ahmed, the inspector general of prison police in Sindh, told Arab News.

“We were a bit worried that COVID-19 might spread like wildfire in such a situation,” said Dr. Rafiq Khanani, president of the Infectious Disease Society of Pakistan, who oversees the country’s testing programs.

As inmates are a highly vulnerable group, he said, antibody tests were being conducted to determine their exposure to the virus. “In any public health situation, it’s checked how many people are getting exposed to a virus or disease and how many of them acquire immunity,” Khanani added. “Those who have developed antibodies, he added, are immune and “they are unlikely to get the disease within the next
few months.”

The information will allow prison authorities to determine which prisoners are safe to interact with people. “Similarly, staff that have been exposed and (are) immune can be put on the task of dealing with (infected) people. If one is vulnerable, he cannot be put on those tasks,” Khanani said.

But not every inmate will be tested. “We have determined the sample size for each prison, and we are not testing everybody, but we are testing according to the size that is required for extrapolation of data,” the doctor explained.

The program is already underway in Karachi, and on Thursday kicked off at Hyderabad Central Jail with a briefing for prison police and health staff on how to conduct tests and prevent infection.

“There were many things regarding the virus which worried us. But after attending this session, many things were made clear,” said Dr. Adeel Shehzad Memon, a senior medical officer at the prison, which is the province’s second-largest.

Dr. Arfana Khan, medical chief of Hyderabad’s women’s prison, said the tests would not only help protect the physical health of inmates, but also ease their anxiety.

 “A member of staff can go outside and get tested; the inmates cannot. COVID-19 has not only affected them physically but also tortured them mentally,” she said.

 The month-long mass testing and training program, which will cover all penitentiaries in Sindh, is run in collaboration with Nawan Laboratories, Advanced Lab, and French epidemic control experts Z&Z Consultants.

 “This is the first time in Asia and the first time in Pakistan that this sort of program has taken place,” said Ehsan Naseer Awan, managing director of Nawan Laboratories.

 “Reports will be shared with prison authorities across the country,” he said. “I hope other provinces will learn from us and act upon it.”

CHENGDU, China: The American flag has been taken down at a US consulate in southwestern China, according to state media, as officials vacate the premises under order of the Chinese government.
State broadcaster CCTV said on its social media account that the flag was lowered at 6:18 a.m. on Monday at the US mission in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan provine.
Police have closed off a two to three block area around the consulate, cutting off virtually any view of the property. Vehicles could be seen moving in the distance behind multiple police lines.
China ordered the closing of the consulate on Friday in retaliation for a US order to close the Chinese Consulate in Houston. The tit-for-tat closings marked a significant escalation in the tensions between the two countries over a range of issues, including trade, technology, security and human rights.
Moving trucks arrived at the US consulate Sunday afternoon and left a few hours later. Late at night, flatbed trailers entered the complex. One later emerged carrying a large shipping container and a crane.
Before the area was closed, the impending closure of the consulate drew a steady stream of onlookers over the weekend as Chengdu, like Houston, found itself in the limelight of international politics.
People stopped to take selfies and photos, jamming a sidewalk busy with shoppers and families with strollers on a sunny day in the city of Chengdu. A little boy posed with a small Chinese flag before plainclothes police shooed him away as foreign media cameras zoomed in.
Police had shut the street and sidewalk in front of the consulate and set up metal barriers along the sidewalk on the other side of the tree-lined road.
Uniformed and plainclothes officers kept watch on both sides of the barriers after scattered incidents following the Chengdu announcement on Friday, including a man who set off firecrackers and hecklers who cursed at foreign media shooting video and photos of the scene.
A man who tired to unfurl a large placard late Sunday that he called an open letter to the Chinese government was quickly taken away.
Earlier, a bus left the consulate grounds and what appeared to be embassy staff spoke with plainclothes police before retreating back behind the property’s solid black gates. It wasn’t clear who or what was on the bus.
Three medium-size trucks arrived and left a few hours later, and cars with diplomatic plates departed in between.
The US alleged that the Houston consulate was a nest of Chinese spies who tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. China said the allegations were “malicious slander.”

