Kuwait’s draft expat quota law will have exemptions

The committee said surplus expats will not be asked to leave the country after the law becomes effective. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 July 2020
  • Under the draft law domestic workers, GCC nationals, government contract workers as well as diplomats and relatives of Kuwaitis will all be exempt from the expat quota system
  • The draft law has been referred to Kuwait’s human resources development committee for consideration
DUBAI: The Kuwaiti government has drafted a law that will allow some foreign nationals to continue working in the country as it works to redress the balance of employment between expats and its own citizens.
Under the draft law domestic workers, GCC nationals, government contract workers as well as diplomats and relatives of Kuwaitis will all be exempt from the expat quota system, a panel report said.
The law - which aims to help rebalance Kuwait’s population - bans employers from hiring other nationalities once their numbers exceed the agreed quotas, local daily Kuwait Times reported.
Employers that exceed expat recruitment quotas in non-exempt lines of work face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of not more than $326,819.
The new proposal states that Indian nationals must not exceed 15 percent of the population. Sri Lankans, Filipinos and Egyptians must not account for more than 10 per cent each, while Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Nepalis and Vietnamese must not cross five percent each, it said.
Other nationalities cannot exceed three percent each, it added.
The draft law has been referred to Kuwait’s human resources development committee for consideration.
The committee said surplus expats will not be asked to leave the country after the law becomes effective. But recruitment from abroad will be stopped until the number of each industry meets the targets, it added.

Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
Zamalek residents evacuate iconic building near Cairo metro work

  • Photos and videos shared online showed deep cracks in the building's walls and slight subsidence outside the building
CAIRO: Residents of a landmark building in Egypt’s upscale Zamalek district were forced to evacuate their homes on Sunday after a land subsidence.

The building is located near ongoing excavation work to extend Cairo's underground metro, Ahram Online reported, with people blaming ongoing construction work in the area for the incident.

Photos and videos shared online showed deep cracks in the building's walls and slight subsidence outside the building.

The Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels confirmed that a land subsidence has occurred but denied it was a result of the metro extension in the district. 

“Slight ground subsidence occurred at one of the corners of building number 17 in Brazil Street in Zamalek as well as at the front yard and fence of the (adjacent) Bahraini embassy," read the statement quoted by Ahram.

Residents of the area had been complaining for long about the impact of the construction on Zamalek’s older buildings. It is reported that several Egyptian starts from the golden age had once lived in the 12-storey building. 

On Sunday, the current residents were evacuated as they feared it might collapse, the report said. 

Engineering teams were dispatched to the location evaluate the situation and study the safety of the building.

Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir said in televised comments late on Sunday that residents were given 30,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,877) each in order to find a temporary residence until they are able to return to their apartments, the report quoted him as saying.

