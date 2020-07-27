You are here

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson receive Greek citizenship  

The couple own a home on the island of Antiparos. (AFP)
DUBAI: US actor Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson are now officially Greek citizens. 

The country's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the news Sunday on Instagram sharing a picture with the couple proudly holding their new passports.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens!

A post shared by Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kyriakos_) on

The mother of Wilson, the 63-year-old songwriter and producer, was Greek and her father was Bulgarian but born in Oraio, Greece. 

The couple also own a home on the island of Antiparos.

In January, Hanks, 64, tweeted he and his family became honorary Greek citizens. “Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! (more or less, “happy year!”),” he wrote to 16.7 million followers. 

The decision was made after officials highlighted the filmmaker’s role in helping raise awareness about the 2018 fires that devastated areas near Athens and killed over 100 people.

In a statement sent to CNN in December, the Greek Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said:  “Tom Hanks is a person who showed real interest in the people who suffered from the fire in Mati and promoted this issue in the global media.”

