You are here

  • Home
  • UN says nearly 3,500 Afghans killed or hurt in first half of 2020

UN says nearly 3,500 Afghans killed or hurt in first half of 2020

The violence, mainly between Afghan government forces and the Taliban, killed 1,282 and injured 2,176 for a tally of 3,458 civilian casualties. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nt7vg

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

UN says nearly 3,500 Afghans killed or hurt in first half of 2020

  • UNAMA said the Taliban continued to cause the majority of civilian casualties, mainly through use of explosive devices, abductions and summary executions
  • The Taliban were responsible for 43 percent of all civilian casualties and government forces caused 23 percent
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: More than 1,280 Afghan civilians have been killed in the first six months of the year as fighting rages in Afghanistan despite a pact between the United States and Taliban militants, the United Nations said on Monday.
The violence, mainly between Afghan government forces and the Taliban, killed 1,282 and injured 2,176 for a tally of 3,458 civilian casualties, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report.
“The reality remains that Afghanistan continues to be one of the deadliest conflicts in the world for civilians,” it said in the mid-year report.
Despite a drop of 13% in casualties from the corresponding period last year, UNAMA said the Taliban continued to cause the majority of civilian casualties, mainly through use of explosive devices, abductions and summary executions.
The Taliban were responsible for 43 percent of all civilian casualties and government forces caused 23 percent, chiefly from air strikes and indirect fire during operations, it added.
The UNAMA attributed the 13% drop to fewer operations by international forces, as well as fewer attacks by Daesh militants.
In February, the United States and the Taliban signed an agreement in Doha, laying out plans for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees from the militants.
However, fighting has spiked in recent weeks, prompted by differences over an exchange of prisoners between the Taliban and Afghan government, as Kabul proved reluctant to free hundreds of jailed militants.
The Doha deal provided for the government to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for hundreds of Afghan troops, the main plank in starting peace negotiations between the two sides in the effort to end the 18-year-old war.
While the Afghan government has released more than 4,000 Taliban prisoners, it has refused to release another 600, saying they were involved in murder, illicit drug trafficking and major attacks.

Topics: United Nations Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Philippine leader threatens closure or govt takeover of ‘lousy’ telecom firms

Updated 27 July 2020
Reuters

Philippine leader threatens closure or govt takeover of ‘lousy’ telecom firms

  • The country at present has two major telecoms firms PLDT and Globe Telecom
  • Those companies have repeatedly defended their services and investment in improvements
Updated 27 July 2020
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday threatened the closure or government expropriation of telecoms firms for what he called “lousy” services, and gave providers until December to improve.
“Improve services lest we be forced to take drastic steps,” he said during his state of the nation address. “Might just as well close all of you.”
The country at present has two major telecoms firms PLDT and Globe Telecom and Duterte had previously threatened their closure while campaigning for office in 2016.
Those companies have repeatedly defended their services and investment in improvements and said excessive government bureaucracy has prevented faster network upgrades.

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte

Related

Special
World
Three years after Marawi siege, Philippines to start rebuilding 31 mosques
World
Philippine Muslims to have burial ground in Manila

Latest updates

Rights group slams Houthi denial of UN access to aging tanker
UN says nearly 3,500 Afghans killed or hurt in first half of 2020
India bans 47 more Chinese mobile apps
Review: Algerian author Kaouther Adimi’s ‘Our Riches’ is a masterful tale
Philippine leader threatens closure or govt takeover of ‘lousy’ telecom firms

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.