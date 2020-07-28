You are here

Taliban announce Eid Al-Adha ceasefire in Afghanistan

Members of the Taliban stand at the site of the execution of three men in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
Reuters

  • Spokesman said if Taliban fighters come under attack from government forces, they will retaliate
KABUL: Afghanistan's Taliban militants announced on Tuesday that they will observe a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim religious holiday of Eid Al-Adha, starting Friday, offering some respite from weeks of increasing violence.

Disagreements over a prisoner exchange and the violence have delayed peace talks between an Afghan government-mandated committee and the Taliban, as envisaged in an agreement signed between the US and the group in Doha in February.

“In order for our people to spend the three days of Eid in confidence and happiness, all fighters are instructed not to carry out any operations,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

However, he added that if Taliban fighters come under attack from government forces, they will retaliate.

The Afghan president’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi, said the government welcomed the ceasefire announcement but added that Afghans wanted enduring peace and the start of direct peace negotiations.

Since the US-Taliban agreement, 3,560 Afghan security forces personnel have been killed in attacks by militants, President Ashraf Ghani said in a speech on Tuesday.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report on Monday that more than 1,280 Afghan civilians had been killed in the first six months of the year, mainly as a result of fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban.

The US State Department said last week that US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad would travel to the region to push for an agreement on prisoner exchanges and a reduction in violence.

Topics: Afgahanistan Eid Al Adha

Germany arrests woman accused of joining Daesh in Syria

  • Fadia S. is accused of offenses including membership in Daesh and gross violation of her parental duties
  • Prosecutors said Fadia S. traveled to Syria in 2015 to join her husband, who had previously left Germany to join Daesh
BERLIN: German authorities on Tuesday arrested a woman accused of traveling to Syria with her four young children to join the Daesh group, as well as her brother-in-law, who is accused of helping her.
The federal prosecutor’s office identified the pair only as Fadia S. and Rabih O., in line with German privacy rules. It said both are dual citizens of Germany and Lebanon, and they were arrested in Essen and Hildesheim respectively.
Fadia S. is accused of offenses including membership in Daesh and gross violation of her parental duties. Rabih O. is accused of supporting Daesh and violating German export laws.
Prosecutors said Fadia S. traveled to Syria in 2015 to join her husband, who had previously left Germany to join Daesh. She took her children, then aged 3 to 8, and the family allegedly lived in accommodation in the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa that the group had commandeered.
As the territory held by Daesh shrank, Fadia S. and her by-then five children fled to Turkey in early 2018 and returned to Germany, prosecutors said.
Rabih O. is accused of giving his brother a variety of financial and logistical support and of helping Fadia S. travel to Syria to join him.

Topics: germnay Daesh Syria

