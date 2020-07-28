You are here

British-Australian lecturer jailed in Iran moved to remote prison

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a lecturer in Middle East politics at Melbourne University, was jailed in September 2018 for espionage. (Screengrab / YouTube)
  • Moore-Gilbert had been held at Evin prison in Tehran before being transferred to the notorious Qarchak prison
  • The Human Rights’ Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Qarchak has the worst reputation among all Iranian women’s prisons
LONDON: A British-Australian woman serving a 10-year jail term in Iran has been transferred to a notorious desert prison used to punish political prisoners, officials say.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a lecturer in Middle East politics at Melbourne University, was jailed in September 2018 for espionage. She was tried in secret and strongly denies all charges against her.

Moore-Gilbert had been held at Evin prison in Tehran before being transferred to the notorious Qarchak prison, located in the desert east of the capital. 

The Human Rights’ Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Qarchak has the worst reputation among all Iranian women’s prisons.

It is often used as punishment for Iranian political prisoners, and its conditions have been described as abysmal by former inmates.

“Qarchak jail is where common prisoners are held. It’s overcrowded and some of them are dangerous,” said Hadi Ghaemi, director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran.

Prior to her transfer, Moore-Gilbert had been in solitary confinement and on several hunger strikes.

She is said to have been beaten for trying to comfort new prisoners by passing notes and writing to them on prison walls.

She had also rejected an offer of freedom in return for spying on behalf of Iran. “I am not a spy,” she said in letters smuggled out of prison in January.

“I have never been a spy and I have no interest to work for a spying organization in any country.”

Ghaemi said: “They’re not happy with her resilience and her refusal to cooperate.”

Prevented from contacting her family, conditions in the desert prison are taking a heavy toll on the jailed academic’s mental health.

“I think I am in the midst of a serious psychological problem,” she wrote in January, worsened by “the ban on having any phone calls with my family.”

Reza Khandan, husband of imprisoned human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, said in a Facebook post that Moore-Gilbert is in “a very bad condition.”

He wrote that she had told him: “I can’t eat anything, I don’t know, I’m so disappointed. I’m so very depressed.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said: “Dr Moore-Gilbert’s case is one of the Australian government’s highest priorities, including for our embassy officials in Tehran.”

The Australian government has said it holds Iran responsible for Moore-Gilbert’s “safety and well-being,” and is “urgently seeking access” to her.

Iran frequently imprisons foreign nationals on dubious grounds. British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Evin prison since 2016 for “plotting to topple the Iranian government.” She also vehemently denies these charges.

Iran criticized after carrying out military exercises against dummy US aircraft carrier

Updated 45 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Iran criticized after carrying out military exercises against dummy US aircraft carrier

  • Iranian forces tested a variety of strategies and weaponry, including long-range missiles, on the mock aircraft carrier
  • The exercise further fuels tension between Iran and the United States
Updated 45 min 24 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards blasted a mock-up of a US aircraft carrier with missiles on Tuesday during military exercises in sensitive Gulf waters, state television reported.
The exercises were held near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for a fifth of global oil output.
The US Navy condemned the “irresponsible and reckless behavior by Iran,” calling it an attempt “to intimidate and coerce.”
Footage of the war games broadcast on state television showed the Guards’ air and naval forces readying for an attack off the country’s southwestern coast.
Speedboats skimmed across the water in formation before ground forces fired cannons and a missile was launched from a helicopter.
The mock-up of a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier came into view with rows of dummy fighter jets on either side of its landing strip.
The television then cut to rockets being fired out to sea from the backs of trucks, before showing damage to the hull of the mock-up aircraft carrier.
Another missile fired from a helicopter left a trail of smoke before appearing to smash into the side of the fake warship.
Armed forces were then seen rappelling onto the deck of the vessel, before around a dozen speedboats circled around it.
“What was shown today in these exercises, at the level of aerospace and naval forces, was all offensive,” Guards commander Major General Hossein Salami told state television.
New long-range missiles were fired during the exercises, a spokesman said.
The US Navy 5th Fleet, which is based in the Gulf state of Bahrain, criticized Iran’s use of the fake aircraft carrier which first appeared Monday in satellite images.
“We are aware of the Iranian exercise involving attacking a mock-up of a vessel similar to a motionless aircraft carrier,” its spokeswoman Commander Rebecca Rebarich said in a statement emailed to AFP in Dubai on Tuesday.
“The US Navy conducts defensive exercises with our partners promoting maritime security in support of freedom of navigation; whereas, Iran conducts offensive exercises, attempting to intimidate and coerce.
“While we are always watchful of this type of irresponsible and reckless behavior by Iran in the vicinity of busy international waterways, this exercise has not disrupted coalition operations in the area nor had any impacts to the free flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters.”
She had earlier stressed to AFP that “we remain confident in our naval forces’ ability to defend themselves against any maritime threat.
“We do not seek conflict but remain ready to defend US forces and interests from maritime threats in the region.”
The war games come only days after Tehran accused US fighter jets of harassing an Iranian commercial airliner in the skies over Syria.
At least four passengers on board the Mahan Air plane were injured in Thursday’s incident, after the pilot took emergency action to avoid the warplanes, Iranian authorities said.
Tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the landmark Iran nuclear deal in 2018.
The US and Iran have come to the brink of direct confrontation twice since June 2019, when the Guards shot down a US drone in the Gulf.
Their animosity deepened after Iran’s most prominent general, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport in January.
One of the most recent confrontations was in mid-April, when the United States accused the Guards of using speedboats to harass its warships in the Gulf.

