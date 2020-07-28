You are here

  • Home
  • Johnny Depp’s libel trial ends with dramatic flourish

Johnny Depp’s libel trial ends with dramatic flourish

1 / 2
US actor Johnny Depp leaves the High Court after the final day of his libel trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN), London, July 28, 2020. (AFP)
2 / 2
Actor Amber Heard delivers a statement outside the High Court in London, Britain, July 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pbw7j

Updated 28 July 2020
AFP

Johnny Depp’s libel trial ends with dramatic flourish

  • The “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise hero was mobbed by fans chanting “Justice for Johnny”
  • The odds favor Depp because England’s strict libel laws place the burden of proof on the media
Updated 28 July 2020
AFP

LONDON: Johnny Depp clutched a teddy bear and Amber Heard made an emotional appeal on Tuesday as the Hollywood actor’s three-week libel trial against The Sun newspaper’s “wife-beating” claim ended with a flourish.
The “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise hero was mobbed by fans chanting “Justice for Johnny” and trying to pass him bouquets and toys as he struggled to make his way into London’s High Court for the last time.
Heard made a low-key entrance through a side door.
But the 34-year-old model and actress seized the stage moments after the biggest libel case to hit London in decades ended without a firm date for when the verdict will be read.
“It has been incredibly painful to relive the breakup of my relationship, my motive, my truth,” she told reporters outside court in a breaking voice as a Depp supporter tried to shout her down.
But she added: “I stand by my testimony. And I now place my faith in British justice, although I did not bring up this lawsuit.”
Depp rejects accusations of repeatedly hurting Heard while battling a drug addiction over a stormy three-year span that ended with her 2016 decision to get a restraining order and file for divorce.
The 57-year-old star’s lawyer David Sherborne called The Sun’s 2018 allegation a “disservice” to the #MeToo movement the article was trying to support.
Depp “was cited in the same breath as disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein,” Sherborne said in a closing statement.
“That is why he has come here — to clear his reputation.”
Some legal experts say Depp’s reputation will have trouble recovering even if The Sun is forced to retract its claim.
“I think the damage is done,” said London PR agent and crisis consultant Mark Borkowski. “Even if he wins, it’s going to be a Pyrrhic victory.”
The odds favor Depp because England’s strict libel laws place the burden of proof on the media.
That puts one of Britain’s most popular newspapers in danger of having to cover huge court expenses and pay damages in the middle of a media industry crisis made even worse by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Sun’s defeat could also imperil Heard’s Hollywood career.
“If The Sun wins, Heard will likely be viewed as a brave crusader in the domestic violence and #MeToo arena,” said defamation case lawyer Emily Cox.
“If The Sun loses, Heard could well find herself ostracized by those movements and by Hollywood.”
The trial kicked off with three days of gruelling cross-examination in which Depp admitted only hazily recalling some episodes because he was high and drunk.
Depp revealed at one stage that he started snorting cocaine to kick his addiction to prescription painkillers.
He argued that he was suffering “uncontrollable spasms” during withdrawal and was in “no physical condition” to hurt Heard in one alleged incident.
The Sun’s lawyers also produced a statement from Depp’s doctor concluding that the actor “romanticizes the drug culture” and was only going through rehab for show.
“We are a crime scene waiting to happen,” Depp told Heard after one fight.
But he also portrayed his wife as a manic aggressor who was making up the allegations for money and personal fame.
Depp said Heard’s claims turned him “from Cinderella to Quasimodo in 0.6 seconds.”
Heard countered that Depp’s drug habit made him an unrecognizable “monster” who would go on days-long binges in which he lost control.
She accused him of throwing bottles at her “like grenades” and striking her in the face with a phone.
“Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far,” she said in a witness statement.
Yet both Heard and Depp acknowledged loving each other deeply on their good days.
“We had had a wonderful year together where he was sober,” she said. “I loved him and I didn’t want to lose that.”
Depp conceded that Heard did her best trying to get him off drugs in 2014.
“She does have a heart and she understands the pain I was experiencing,” he told the court.

Topics: Johnny Depp Amber Heard the sun newspaper

Related

Lifestyle
Heard accuses Depp: ‘I was afraid he was going to kill me’
Lifestyle
High stakes in Johnny Depp libel hearing

Virgin Galactic shows off passenger spaceship cabin interior

Updated 29 July 2020
AP

Virgin Galactic shows off passenger spaceship cabin interior

  • Highly detailed amenities to enhance the customer flight experience were shown in an online event revealing the cabin of the company’s rocket plane
  • There are a dozen windows for viewing, seats that will be customized for each flight’s six passengers and capable of adjusting for G forces, and, naturally, mood lighting
Updated 29 July 2020
AP

LOS ANGELES: Passengers flying Virgin Galactic on suborbital trips into space will be able to see themselves floating weightless against the backdrop of the Earth below while 16 cameras document the adventures, the company said Tuesday.
Highly detailed amenities to enhance the customer flight experience were shown in an online event revealing the cabin of the company’s rocket plane, a type called SpaceShipTwo, which is undergoing testing in preparation for commercial service.
There are a dozen windows for viewing, seats that will be customized for each flight’s six passengers and capable of adjusting for G forces, and, naturally, mood lighting.
Yet designer Jeremy Brown said the passengers’ most lasting impression may come from a large mirror at the rear of the cabin.
“We think that there’s a real memory burn that customers are going to have when they see that analog reflection of themselves in the back of the cabin, seeing themselves floating freely in space ... that very personal interaction that they’ll have with the experience,” he said.
Virgin Galactic was founded by British billionaire Richard Branson after the prize-winning flights of the experimental SpaceShipOne in 2004. Branson plans to be the first passenger when commercial flights begin.
Like its predecessor, SpaceShipTwo is a rocket plane that is slung beneath a special jet airplane and released at high altitude.
After a moment of free fall, the two pilots ignite the rocket and the craft pitches up and accelerates vertically at supersonic speed.
The rocket shuts down but momentum carries the craft into the lower reaches of space where it flips upside down so that the windows on the roof of the cabin give a view of the Earth far below.
The passengers, clad in space suits designed by the Under Armor company, will be able to leave their seats and float about the cabin, using handholds tested by chief astronaut trainer Beth Moses during Virgin Galactic’s second flight into space last year.
The test was aimed at helping finalize the design and at learning how to train passenger astronauts for what they will experience as they become weightless and reach the top of the flight profile, known as its apogee, before the descent begins.
Moses said she tested different ways of getting in and out of the seats, moved around the cabin and waved at the mirror, concluding that it was not disorienting.
“I also purposely went to a point in the cabin to most dramatically try to enjoy apogee and a view of Earth from the stillness of space,” she said.
The passengers will need to return to their seats after a few minutes as the craft reorients and begins to interact with the increasing density of the atmosphere and then glides to an unpowered landing.
SpaceShipTwo was developed at Virgin Galactic facilities in Mojave, California, and will operate commercially from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico, where passengers will undergo several days of training before their flights.
George Whitesides, the former longtime company CEO who is now its chief space officer, said upcoming test flights will include four crew members playing the role of passengers.
Whitesides, who will now focus on future technology, recently handed the CEO role to Michael Colglazier, a former president and managing director of Disney Parks International.
The company has yet to set a date for flights with paying passengers.
The company has said more than 600 people have put down deposits. The initial seats were sold at $250,000 apiece. Whitesides said the cost may increase for a while but the long-term goal is to make the adventure more accessible, possibly at a lower cost.

Topics: Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Richard Branson

Related

Science & Technology
Virgin Galactic to take first space tourists this year, technology expert predicts
Business & Economy
Virgin Galactic reveals futuristic outpost for space tourism

Latest updates

Grand Mosque ready to receive Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Visual Arts Authority gets board of directors
Amer Al-Hamoud, Saudi Arabia’s Film Authority board member
Lights, camera, masks off, action: Bollywood back in business after virus lockdown
Extremists try to block honor for music legend Umm Kulthum

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.