Bangladesh raises security alert after Eid terror attack warning

People wearing facemasks arrive at a railway station to travel back to their home ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha, in Dhaka on July 28, 2020. (AFP)
SHEHAB SUMON

  • Bangladesh has been on high alert since 2016, when seven militants attacked a cafe in Dhaka killing 22 people
DHAKA: Bangladesh police have issued a security alert for all units following a tip-off about an impending terror attack by a militant group during the upcoming Eid Al-Adha festival, officials from the police headquarters told Arab News on Tuesday.  

“Police have beefed up security measures considering all the security aspects of recent developments and members will remain on high alert during Eid Al-Adha and August,” Haider Ali Khan, additional deputy inspector general of intelligence and special affairs, told Arab News.

It follows police intelligence sources saying that Daesh had asked its followers to “operate globally ahead of Eid” while the police notice said that the “Neo JMB” may carry out the attack. The Neo JMB is a new branch of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a home-grown Islamist group militant outfit that has been outlawed in the country since 2005.

Bangladesh has been on high alert since 2016, when seven militants attacked a cafe in Dhaka killing 22 people.

The 12-hour siege of the Holey Artisan cafe saw eight people go on trial, while one man was acquitted.

Daesh claimed the attack, but Bangladeshi authorities rejected the claim and blamed the JMB instead.

“We have been able to control extremist groups in the country, but they are not completely uprooted,” Kamrul Ahasan, Additional Inspector General and Chief of Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) told Arab News. “So our dedicated units are kept on alert to prevent the subversive acts and, therefore, security has been increased.” 

Mahmuda Afroz Lucky, additional divisional commissioner of the capital’s Mirpur Zone, said they had been directed to stay on “high alert” and gather information on any new tenants in the localities to identify the suspected militants before they organize themselves.

“We have installed security checkposts on the city streets, and police members are taking extra precautions during night patrol,” she added.

Experts said the additional precautionary measures were a step in the right direction.

“In recent years, it has been found that extremist groups become more active during a festival,” security analyst and retired major general Abdul Rashid told Arab News. “So to prevent the ‘lone wolf attack’ is a major concern for our law enforcement officers. I think this security alert is aimed to avoid that.” 

He said that, due to strong surveillance measures, several extremist groups had lost the capacity to organize themselves and were now opting for “lone wolf methods.” He added that the recent geopolitical tensions between India and China had also created some ground for patronising extremist groups in the South Asia region.

  • Lukashenko, 65, has resisted calls for strict lockdown measures to contain the pandemic, dismissing fears about COVID-19 as a “psychosis”
  • Public frustration over his handling of the pandemic has fueled the biggest protests in years against his rule ahead of a presidential election on Aug. 9
MINSK: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he caught the coronavirus and recovered “on his feet” without showing any symptoms, sounding a defiant tone as he addressed military leaders in Minsk.
Lukashenko, 65, has resisted calls for strict lockdown measures to contain the pandemic, dismissing fears about COVID-19 as a “psychosis” and suggesting remedies such as drinking vodka, taking saunas and playing ice hockey.
Public frustration over his handling of the pandemic has fueled the biggest protests in years against his rule ahead of a presidential election on Aug. 9. He has jailed two of his main electoral rivals in a widening crackdown on dissent.
“Today you are meeting a man who managed to survive the coronavirus on his feet. This is what doctors concluded yesterday. Asymptomatic,” Lukashenko said.
“As I said, 97% of our population carry this infection asymptomatically,” he added. He did not give a source for that figure.
Belarus, with a population of 9.5 million, has registered 67,366 coronavirus infections with 543 deaths.
Lukashenko did not say when or how he might have contracted the virus. He met Russian President Vladimir Putin at a military parade in Moscow last month. Putin was fine, TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
Lukashenko, a former Soviet collective farm boss, said in April that no one would die from the coronavirus in Belarus, and that any deaths would be a result of underlying conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.
In stark contrast to other European countries, Belarus kept its borders open and even allowed soccer matches in the national league to be played in front of spectators.
His attitude sharpened discontent against the president, whose iron-fisted rule since 1994 saw him dubbed “Europe’s last dictator” by Washington.
Lukashenko was speaking on Tuesday at a military base, after overseeing televised drills by special police who fired tear gas and used a water cannon in a practice crackdown on street protests. Lukashenko urged police to be tough.
“Under no circumstances should you create provocations,” he instructed the riot police chief. “But you also should not allow (the protesters) to insult the guys.”
Lukashenko has made several such visits to military units and the army staged exercises with tanks last weekend on the streets of Minsk.
Political analyst Alexander Klaskovsky said Lukashenko’s campaign was taking place in an atmosphere of “repression and intimidation.”
“The authorities hope that the display of muscle and threats will keep people from going out into the streets,” he said.
Human rights groups say more than 1,100 people have been detained in recent weeks. Protesters have rallied behind Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, the wife of one of the jailed candidates, who is campaigning in her husband’s place.
On Tuesday, several journalists were briefly arrested outside the state security service (KGB) headquarters, taken to a local police station and then released.
Lukashenko has compared the opposition to criminal gangs and accuses protesters of wanting to stage a violent revolution with the help of foreign backers.

