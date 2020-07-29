You are here

  • Home
  • Karachi’s iconic Sea View area to get a facelift

Karachi’s iconic Sea View area to get a facelift

1 / 3
Construction work under way on Clifton Beach in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday. (AN photo by S. A. Babar)
2 / 3
A Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) worker takes part in a cleanup of Clifton Beach as he drives by a fish-shaped bin for dry waste in Karachi on Sept. 19, 2019. (Files/AFP)
3 / 3
People enjoy the sea view area of Karachi on Sunday. (AN photo by S. A. Babar)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ndbr

Updated 32 sec ago
Naimat Khan

Karachi’s iconic Sea View area to get a facelift

  • Authorities to develop seashore into public resort after being inspired by similar project in Jeddah
Updated 32 sec ago
Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Inspired by a project in Jeddah, a municipal agency in Karachi, Pakistan’s seaside metropolis on the Arabian Sea, plans to turn a coastal neighborhood into a recreational area, open and free to the public, officials told Arab News. 

In April last year, members of the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) visited the Jeddah Waterfront resort project, part of the Jeddah Corniche, a 30-kilometer coastal resort area along the Red Sea. They held consultations with the Saudi city’s authorities to transform Karachi’s 2.83-kilometre-long Sea View area into a more friendly space, where visitors could enjoy modern facilities. 

“There will be no walls. It will be a completely open space, accessible to all,” CBC spokesman Amir Ali told Arab News, adding that entry will be free of charge.

“The beach we have currently doesn’t offer much to visitors who come here from across Pakistan or abroad. CBC authorities realized we should have the best beach, complete with all necessary facilities.” 

He added: “This is a non-commercial project built with limited resources, but it will offer maximum recreation.” 

The provincial government in Sindh says the modernization and beautification of Karachi is part of major goal to revitalize Pakistan’s largest city and economic powerhouse, long plagued by traffic congestion, poor road infrastructure and transport, water and electricity shortages, and rampant crime. But politicking by local parties and wrangling between the different levels of government have long stalled Karachi’s growth for decades and continue to hold back development.

In this context, the resort project, called “Beautification of the Clifton Beach,” will be no easy task. 

The project is composed of two major parts. One will start at the Nishan-e-Pakistan monument and end at the Chanki Manki amusement park. It will have a walkway, a jogging track, a green area, seven restaurants built from wooden materials, two emergency first-aid rooms and four public conveniences. 

The second part, starting at Chanki Manki, will end at Village restaurants. It will have a food court, stalls, a yoga place, three watchtowers, parks, a wonder garden, a reading area, a playground for children, prayer facilities, and a beach deck.

According to CBC, the project is environmentally friendly and has obtained a certificate from the Sindh Environmental Agency. 

“The project was planned keeping in mind environmental aspects, so no high rise construction will be involved,” CBC’s Ali said, adding that 70 percent of the area will be green, covered with grass, mangroves and miswak trees, with the vegetation serving as a buffer between the main road and the beach. It will also help prevent the sand from entering residential areas.

“Over the past decade, many countries in the world, including Saudi Arabia, have developed their beaches and turned them into great recreational spots,” he said. “We are also aiming to do the same.”

Topics: Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton

Related

Special
World
Animal rights activists condemn culling practices for stray dogs in Karachi

Bangladesh raises security alert after Eid terror attack warning

Updated 14 min 18 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Bangladesh raises security alert after Eid terror attack warning

  • Bangladesh has been on high alert since 2016, when seven militants attacked a cafe in Dhaka killing 22 people
Updated 14 min 18 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh police have issued a security alert for all units following a tip-off about an impending terror attack by a militant group during the upcoming Eid Al-Adha festival, officials from the police headquarters told Arab News on Tuesday.  

“Police have beefed up security measures considering all the security aspects of recent developments and members will remain on high alert during Eid Al-Adha and August,” Haider Ali Khan, additional deputy inspector general of intelligence and special affairs, told Arab News.

It follows police intelligence sources saying that Daesh had asked its followers to “operate globally ahead of Eid” while the police notice said that the “Neo JMB” may carry out the attack. The Neo JMB is a new branch of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a home-grown Islamist group militant outfit that has been outlawed in the country since 2005.

Bangladesh has been on high alert since 2016, when seven militants attacked a cafe in Dhaka killing 22 people.

The 12-hour siege of the Holey Artisan cafe saw eight people go on trial, while one man was acquitted.

Daesh claimed the attack, but Bangladeshi authorities rejected the claim and blamed the JMB instead.

“We have been able to control extremist groups in the country, but they are not completely uprooted,” Kamrul Ahasan, Additional Inspector General and Chief of Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) told Arab News. “So our dedicated units are kept on alert to prevent the subversive acts and, therefore, security has been increased.” 

Mahmuda Afroz Lucky, additional divisional commissioner of the capital’s Mirpur Zone, said they had been directed to stay on “high alert” and gather information on any new tenants in the localities to identify the suspected militants before they organize themselves.

“We have installed security checkposts on the city streets, and police members are taking extra precautions during night patrol,” she added.

Experts said the additional precautionary measures were a step in the right direction.

“In recent years, it has been found that extremist groups become more active during a festival,” security analyst and retired major general Abdul Rashid told Arab News. “So to prevent the ‘lone wolf attack’ is a major concern for our law enforcement officers. I think this security alert is aimed to avoid that.” 

He said that, due to strong surveillance measures, several extremist groups had lost the capacity to organize themselves and were now opting for “lone wolf methods.” He added that the recent geopolitical tensions between India and China had also created some ground for patronising extremist groups in the South Asia region.

Topics: Bangladesh terror attack Eid Al Adha

Related

Special
World
Health workers in Bangladesh charged with selling fake COVID-19 certificates
World
Over 1 million marooned in Bangladesh as floods worsen

Latest updates

Karachi’s iconic Sea View area to get a facelift
Lebanon reinstates lockdown measures after virus rebound
Saudi Arabia presents resolution to accelerate implementation of Riyadh Agreement
Relics of its golden past, Mosul’s trains left to rust
Third Iraq protester dies of tear gas canister wound this week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.