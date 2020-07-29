Saudi, Omani artists chosen for UK-GCC digital residency

You are here

Alaa Tarabzouni from Riyadh was chosen alongside Ellie Niblock from Northern Ireland, Rawan Al-Mahrouqi from Oman and Alexis Maxwell from England for the ConnectME Summer Residency. (Arab British Centre)
  • The residency is a continuation of the 2019 Making Marks program, originally established to facilitate creativity between artists in the UK and Kuwait
LONDON: A Saudi artist has been selected as part of a digital residency program for creatives from the UK and Gulf Cooperation Council member countries.

Alaa Tarabzouni from Riyadh was chosen alongside Ellie Niblock from Northern Ireland, Rawan Al-Mahrouqi from Oman and Alexis Maxwell from England for the ConnectME Summer Residency, run by the Arab British Centre in partnership with the British Council for artists aged 18-30.

The residency is a continuation of the 2019 Making Marks program, originally established to facilitate creativity between artists in the UK and Kuwait.

The residency pairs selected artists to collaborate digitally on projects encompassing anything from augmented reality to film or even live performances, with the only condition being the ability of the public to view them digitally. 

Tarabzouni, who will be partnered with Niblock, trained as an architect and focuses her work on urban environments.

Her most recent piece, “Bait Al-Wurud,” was displayed at the Athr Gallery in Jeddah and The Quest for Our Next Concern in Riyadh.

“Being a part of the digital residency is so exciting; the residency comes at a time when it isn’t purely reactive to the physical limitations brought about by the pandemic,” Tarabzouni said.

“Rather, the format for the residency is extremely thoughtful and fits so well with the conscious use of technology to transcend borders and allow for cultural exchange in this time,” she added.

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to challenge myself and also to be paired with a UK-based artist — it allows for us both to expand our horizons and to explore different mediums in our collaboration.”

The four artists were selected from over 60 applications by a panel that included representatives from the Arab British Centre and the British Council, and was led by project mentor Alfredo Cramerotti, director of the MOSTYN Gallery in North Wales.

Cramerotti will oversee the residency program as the quartet collaborate over the next month, before their creations are displayed on the Making Marks website from Aug. 24.

Al-Mahrouqi, who will partner with Maxwell, is the founder of Makan Studios, a community art school in Muscat.

Al-Mahrouqi focuses her work on social commentary in the Arab world, paying particular attention to the role of religion and the experiences of women.

“I’m really excited and honored to take part in this wonderful opportunity offered by the Arab British Centre and the British Council,” she said. 

“What I’m looking forward to the most is learning new skills and interacting with my UK artist peer, and seeing what we come up with. It’s always interesting to see when cultures and experiences collide.”

Al-Mahrouqi has had her work shown in 13 exhibitions in the Middle East and Europe. “Residencies are amazing opportunities for artists to learn and grow and expand their knowledge and expertise. This is my third, and I’m really looking forward to it,” she said. 

DUBAI: Racial discrimination has been a hot topic on social media recently. Since the death of African-American George Floyd – who died at the hands of police in May – we’ve seen a number of celebrities speak up about racism, and Imaan Hamman, the Egyptian-Moroccan-Dutch model, is the latest to voice her opinion. 

The 23-year-old catwalk star has taken to Instagram this week to speak up against adultification of black girls. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All around the world, we’ve seen how when teenage girls become pregnant, they are suddenly denied the rights they are entitled to as girls. Particularly in the U.S., there is a similar injustice, except it happens from birth: Racism and bias regularly deny Black girls their rights. Research (along with so many lived experiences) shows time and time again that even from five years old, Black girls deal with perceptions that they are: More mature and less in need of protection... Too aggressive or have attitudes when simply explaining their point of view, especially to authority figures... Deliberately acting out, rather than making a mistake, despite being a child. This is unacceptable: All girls deserve equal protections and rights. Systems and behaviors must change in order for a world where girls can freely exist. via @georgetownlawofficial, @gtowngenderjust, and @shesthefirst #LetBlackGirlsBeGirls

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

Hammam shared a video with her 949,000 followers that uses simple graphics to explain “adultification bias.” 

The two-minute long video was created by the US’s Georgetown University Law Center for an initiative called “Gender Justice and Opportunity” that works to support low-income girls and girls of color.

“In the US, adults view black girls as less innocent and more adult-like than their white peers starting as young as five-years-old,” the voiced-over clip said. “All kids make mistakes, but in similar situations, black girls are treated differently. A white girl’s mistakes might be met with sympathy and understanding. But, time after time, black girls are punished instead.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

Following on that, the model – in her caption– gave an example of pregnant girls in the US. “All around the world, we’ve seen how when teenage girls become pregnant, they are suddenly denied the rights they are entitled to as girls,” Hammam said. 

“Particularly in the US, there is a similar injustice, except it happens from birth: racism and bias regularly deny black girls their rights,” she said.

Hammam then added that research has proved that black girls deal with “perceptions that they are: more mature and less in need of protection... Too aggressive or have attitudes when simply explaining their point of view, especially to authority figures... Deliberately acting out, rather than making a mistake, despite being a child.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on

“This is unacceptable: All girls deserve equal protections and rights. Systems and behaviors must change in order for a world where girls can freely exist,” she wrote concluding her message. 

Hammam has always been vocal about her support for the black community. 

In June, she joined the protest in Amsterdam, which took place at the Dam Square, aimed to stand against the killings of Floyd and other African-American citizens including Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. 

