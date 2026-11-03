6 Arab films heading to Marrakech

The 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival runs Nov. 20–28, with French actress Marion Cotillard heading the jury and a lineup featuring several Arab titles.

‘His Weakest Creatures’ Egyptian director Omar Hilal’s drama, set at Cairo’s Giza Zoo, pairs Ahmed Helmy and Hend Sabry on screen for the first time. It has its world premiere as a gala screening.

‘Furies’ Lebanese director Rami Kodeih’s Beirut heist film follows two sisters trying to recover savings frozen in Lebanon’s banking crisis. George Clooney was an executive producer.

‘Chronicles from the Siege’ Palestinian-Syrian director Abdallah Al-Khatib’s Berlinale drama follows residents of a city under siege, drawing on his experience in Damascus’ Yarmouk camp.

‘Strawberries’ Moroccan director Laila Marrakchi follows two Moroccan women picking strawberries in Spain. It premiered at Cannes and is Morocco’s Oscar entry.

‘The Station’ Yemeni-Scottish director Sara Ishaq’s drama is set at a women-only petrol station in war-torn Yemen. It premiered at Cannes Critics’ Week.