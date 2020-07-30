Turkey under pressure as inflation forecasts rise

You are here

Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal has sought to downplay fears over the bank’s FX reserves, and did not address a 1.5 percent drop in the lira this week. (AFP)
Updated 30 July 2020
Reuters

  • Turkey’s central bank now forecasts 8.9 percent year-end inflation
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s central bank, under pressure from rising prices and a volatile drop in the lira, ratcheted up inflation forecasts on Wednesday, but its chief remained optimistic that disinflation would soon return.

Governor Murat Uysal also downplayed concerns about the bank’s depleted FX reserves, which he said would naturally fluctuate during a pandemic. He did not address a drop of as much as 1.5 percent in the currency this week that could put more pressure on that buffer.

The bank now forecasts 8.9 percent year-end inflation, up from 7.4 percent in its previous quarterly report, assuming there is no second coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wave. It expects inflation to dip to 6.2 percent by the end of 2021, up from a previous forecast of 5.4 percent.

Economists expect higher inflation by year’s end, after it edged up to 12.6 percent in June.

Analysts are split over whether the central bank could pivot to monetary tightening to address stubbornly high prices and a real rate that has been driven into negative territory by an aggressive year-long easing cycle.

The bank halted rate cuts in June and held policy steady this month. Uysal said policy was in line with the inflation forecast.

As pandemic-related demand for goods gradually eases and things return to normal, he said, “inflation will enter a falling trend beginning in July.”

Turkey has recorded nearly 230,000 COVID-19 cases, with containment measures expected to shrink the economy this year.

The lira, which tumbled this week against the dollar after two months of trading flat, was off 0.2 percent after the quarterly report and brief news conference.

Uysal said the bank — which in past quarters had steadily downgraded inflation forecasts — reversed course and raised them due in part to imports and food prices. A fall in goods and commodities should boost the current account balance, he added. 

SABIC to build world’s first renewable power chemical plant

  • Spanish facility slated to open by 2024 will feature 263,000 solar panels in bid to make industry carbon neutral
LONDON: SABIC plans to build a chemical plant in Spain fully powered by renewable energy in what is the first project of its kind anywhere in the world.

The polycarbonate facility in Cartegena is expected to be fully operational by 2024, powered by a 100MW PV solar plant.

The deal will see Iberdrola, one of the world’s biggest electricity utility companies, invest almost €70 million to install 263,000 panels, on land owned by SABIC, making it the largest industrial renewable power plant in Europe. 

The 25-year deal represents part of the Riyadh-based petrochemical company’s ambition to have 4 gigawatts (GW) of either wind or solar energy installed for its sites globally by 2025, rising to 12GW by 2030. 

Last year the company installed solar panels at its sites in India and Thailand, helping to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 200 tons.

“Partnerships of this kind are the cornerstone of our business growth model,” said Bob Maughon, EVP Sustainability, Technology & Innovation at SABIC. “In recent years, the many breakthroughs in renewable energy technology have made deployment at this kind of scale possible.”

Once the solar powered facility in Cartagena comes online, SABIC’s customers, including those in the automotive and construction sectors, will have access to
polycarbonate solutions produced with 100 percent renewable power, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

SABIC also plans to install PV technology at its global headquarters in Riyadh, while a final feasibility study is in progress with Marafiq and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to explore a $300 million, 300 megawatt solar array project on the western coast of the Kingdom. 

Once complete, SABIC will take the electricity generated by the plant and deliver it to local chemicals manufacturing plants, the company said.

SABIC makes chemicals, plastics and agri-nutrients worldwide and employs more than 33,000 people.

