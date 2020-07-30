12 dead as Philippine troops battle militants in south

You are here

Separately, Philippine troops have been fighting one of the world’s longest communist insurgencies. (File/AFP)
  • An army infantry force raided a remote camp belonging to the Dawlah Islamiyah on Wednesday near Datu Salibo town in Maguindanao province
  • Two soldiers were killed and 13 others were slightly wounded in the clash
MANILA, Philippines: Philippine troops clashed with Muslim guerrillas allied with the Daesh group in the country’s south, leaving two soldiers and about 10 militants dead, military officials said Thursday.
An army infantry force raided a remote camp belonging to the Dawlah Islamiyah on Wednesday near Datu Salibo town in Maguindanao province, sparking an exchange of fire.
Gunmen in nearby areas reinforced the militants under army fire in the marshland, prolonging the battle and preventing government forces from capturing more members of the militant group led by rebel commander Hassan Indal, regional army spokesman Lt. Col. Dingdong Atilano said.
Two soldiers were killed and 13 others were slightly wounded in the clash, which left at least 10 militants dead, Atilano said, citing reports from troops and villagers.
Most of the militants broke off many years ago from the largest Muslim separatist group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. The rebel front’s leaders are now helping oversee a new Muslim autonomous region after signing a peace deal with the government in 2014.
Smaller armed groups, including the Dawlah Islamiyah and the Abu Sayyaf, which has been proclaimed a terrorist organization by the United States and the Philippines, have continued fighting the government in the south, homeland of the Muslim minority in the largely Roman Catholic nation.
Separately, Philippine troops have been fighting one of the world’s longest communist insurgencies, which President Rodrigo Duterte wants to bring to an end during his last two years in office after peace negotiations repeatedly stalled.

UK worried about 2nd wave in Europe, won’t hesitate to act on quarantine

Updated 30 July 2020
Reuters

UK worried about 2nd wave in Europe, won’t hesitate to act on quarantine

Updated 30 July 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday he was worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and that the government would not hesitate to act to bring back quarantine measures if necessary to keep Britain safe.
“I am worried about a second wave. I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we’ve got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it,” Hancock said during an interview on Sky News.

