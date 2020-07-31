You are here

India's coronavirus cases rise by a daily record of 55,078

India aims to raise capacity to 1 million coronavirus tests per day in the medium term. Above, a health worker checks the temperature of a resident at a containment zone in Chennai on July 30, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 31 July 2020
Reuters

India’s coronavirus cases rise by a daily record of 55,078

  • India aims to raise capacity to 1 million coronavirus tests per day in the medium term
Updated 31 July 2020
Reuters

BENGALURU: India reported another record surge in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 1.64 million, as the government further eases virus curbs in a bid to resuscitate the economy, while also trying to increase testing.
Infections jumped by 55,078 in the past 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 779 to 35,747, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on its website.
The ministry also said it aimed to raise the country’s capacity to 1 million coronavirus tests per day in the medium term, from a record 600,000 on Friday.
The federal government this week announced the reopening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums, and removed restrictions on the movement of people and goods.

Topics: Coronavirus India

US to pay $2.1b to Sanofi, GSK, in COVID-19 vaccine deal

Updated 31 July 2020
Reuters

US to pay $2.1b to Sanofi, GSK, in COVID-19 vaccine deal

  • The deal works out at a cost of around $42 per person inoculated
  • That is almost identical to the $40 per patient the US agreed to pay Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE
Updated 31 July 2020
Reuters
The US government will pay $2.1 billion to Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc for COVID-19 vaccines to cover 50 million people and to underwrite the drug makers’ testing and manufacturing, the companies said on Friday.
The award is the biggest yet from ‘Operation Warp Speed’, the White House initiative aimed at accelerating access to vaccines and treatments to fight COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
The deal, announced by the US Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense, works out at a cost of around $42 per person inoculated.
That is almost identical to the $40 per patient the US agreed to pay Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE when it inked a nearly $2 billion deal for 50 million courses of that potential vaccine last week.
The Sanofi-GSK deal is for 100 million doses, at two per person, and gives the government an option to purchase an additional 500 million doses at an unspecified price. Sanofi and GSK plan to start clinical trials for the vaccine in September.
Sanofi executive Clement Lewin said the companies had not yet agreed with the government on a specific price for the additional doses.
GSK said in a statement that more than half of the total funding will go into further development of the vaccine, including clinical trials, with the remainder used for a manufacturing ramp-up and delivery of doses.
The two companies’ inoculation is combination of a vaccine based on Sanofi’s flu shots and a complementary technology from GSK called an adjuvant, designed to improve the vaccine’s potency.
Sanofi will receive the bulk of the proceeds from the deal.
It marks the second contract for the Franco-British pair’s vaccine candidate after they agreed earlier this week to supply 60 million doses to the British government.
Reuters reported last week that Pfizer’s deal was expected to set a pricing benchmark for future deals between drugmakers and governments.
Moderna Inc. and Pfizer began two 30,000-subject trials of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday that could clear the way for regulatory approval and use by the end of 2020.

