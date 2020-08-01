Indonesia reports 1,560 new coronavirus cases, 62 deaths

You are here

Temperature readings are taken for people attending Eid Al-Adha prayers in Jakarta during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Indonesia, July 31, 2020. (Reuters)
  Indonesia reported 62 COVID-19 related deaths
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,560 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian country to 109,936, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.
It also reported 62 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 5,193.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll exceeds 14,000

MOSCOW: Russia reported 95 new deaths from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, pushing its national tally to 14,058.
Officials also reported 5,462 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s tally to 845,443.

