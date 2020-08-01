JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,560 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian country to 109,936, data from the country’s COVID-19 task force showed.
It also reported 62 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 5,193.
Indonesia reports 1,560 new coronavirus cases, 62 deaths
