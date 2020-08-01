You are here

Samsung, Apple to boost mobile phone manufacturing in India

Apple and Samsung have applied for large-scale electronics manufacturing rights in India under a $6.5 billion incentive scheme announced by the government. (AFP file photo)
AP

  Investment move under a $6.5 billion incentive scheme announced by the government
NEW DELHI: Three contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones and South Korea’s Samsung have applied for large-scale electronics manufacturing rights in India under a $6.5 billion incentive scheme announced by the government, a minister said Saturday.
The scheme will extend cash incentives of 4 percent and 6 percent for five years on incremental sales of goods manufactured in India with 2019-2020 as the base year, Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.
The international cellphone manufacturing companies that have applied under the scheme are Samsung, Rising Star and three Apple contract manufacturers — Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron.
Prasad said the scheme is expected to increase Apple’s and Samsung’s manufacturing base manifold in India.
Nearly two dozen Indian and international companies in the cellphone segment have applied for the scheme, which is expected to generate 300,000 direct jobs in the country, Prasad said.

Samsung to halt production at its last computer factory in China

  • Companies are rethinking their production and supply chains amid rising Chinese labor costs
  • Samsung shut its last smartphone factory in China last year
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics will halt operations of its last computer factory in China, the South Korean tech giant said on Saturday, the latest manufacturer to shift production from the world’s second-biggest economy.
Companies are rethinking their production and supply chains amid rising Chinese labor costs, a US-China trade war and the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Around half the 1,700 employees on contract at Samsung Electronics Suzhou Computer will be affected, excluding those involved in research and development, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing a notice to Samsung staff.
The factory shipped $4.3 billion worth of goods out of China in 2012, a figure that had sunk to $1 billion by 2018, the Hong Kong newspaper said.
A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment on the factory’s revenue and shipments, or details regarding employees.
“China remains an important market for Samsung and we will continue to provide superior products and services for Chinese consumers,” the company said in a statement.
Samsung shut its last smartphone factory in China last year. Its remaining facilities include two semiconductor manufacturing sites in Suzhou and Xi’an.

