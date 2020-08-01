You are here

  • Home
  • Media scion James Murdoch quits News Corp. board

Media scion James Murdoch quits News Corp. board

James Murdoch said his resignation was due to ‘disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.’ (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mzt2f

Updated 01 August 2020
AFP

Media scion James Murdoch quits News Corp. board

  • James Murdoch has been openly critical of some media coverage from publishing empire News Corp’s outlets in recent months
Updated 01 August 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: Former 21st Century Fox chief executive James Murdoch, the son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from News Corp’s board citing clashes over editorial content.
The 47-year-old once seen as his father’s successor has been openly critical of some media coverage from publishing empire News Corp’s outlets in recent months.
According to a letter written by James Murdoch and released Friday by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), his resignation was due to “disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”
News Corp. owns the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, The Times and the Sun newspapers among others, but not Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News network.
Its media operations have been hit by an advertising slump aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic in Australia.
In May, News Corp. announced that it would stop printing more than 100 Australian regional and local newspapers, shifting to digital-only versions instead.
The group reported net profit of $23 million for the quarter from January to March, boosted by its HarperCollins book division.
James Murdoch’s decision hastens his disengagement from the family media empire, which grew from a newspaper group in Australia.
In January, he denounced the climate change skepticism of some Murdoch media, citing coverage of the fires which devastated large parts of Australia.
In a statement, widely reported by US media at the time, Murdoch and his wife spoke of their “frustration” with some of the News Corp. and Fox coverage, adding that they were “particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial among the news outlets in Australia given obvious evidence to the contrary.”
Rupert Murdoch has said he does not employ climate change deniers, and has previously described himself as a climate “skeptic.”
The pair have also diverged politically.
While Rupert Murdoch has been a longtime supporter of Republican President Donald Trump, his son has reportedly donated hundreds of thousands to Democrat challenger Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.
James Murdoch, who headed 21st Century Fox until he stepped down last year when Disney acquired most of the group’s assets, has launched his own private holding company called Lupa Systems, which has taken a stake in Vice Media.
“We’re grateful to James for his many years of service to the company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” said Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp. and James’s brother Lachlan Murdoch in a statement.

Topics: James Murdoch News Corp.

Related

Media
James Murdoch wins backing of Sky shareholders to stay as chairman
World
Murdoch son donates $1 million to anti-hate crime group in Trump rebuke

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US

Updated 01 August 2020
AP

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US

  • The Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.
  • China's ByteDance told to sell Tiktok and Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy the app
Updated 01 August 2020
AP

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.
Trump’s comments came after published reports that the administration is planning to order China’s ByteDance to sell TikTok. There were also reports Friday that software giant Microsoft is in talks to buy the app.
“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters Friday on Air Force One as he returned from Florida.
Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to enforce the action, insisting, “I have that authority.”
Reports by Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources said the administration could soon announce a decision ordering ByteDance to divest its ownership in TikTok.
There have been reports of US tech giants and financial firms being interested in buying or investing in TikTok as the Trump administration sets its sights on the app. The New York Times and Fox Business, citing an unidentified source, reported Friday that Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok. Microsoft declined to comment.
TikTok issued a statement Friday saying that, “While we do not comment on rumors or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok.”
ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought Musical.ly, a video service popular with teens in the US and Europe, and combined the two. A twin service, Douyin, is available for Chinese users.
TikTok’s fun, goofy videos and ease of use has made it immensely popular, and US tech giants like Facebook and Snapchat see it as a competitive threat. It has said it has tens of millions of US users and hundreds of millions globally.
But its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about the censorship of videos, including those critical of the Chinese government, and the potential for sharing user data with Chinese officials.
TikTok maintains it doesn’t censor videos based on topics sensitive to China and it would not give the Chinese government access to US user data even if asked. The company has hired a US CEO, a former top Disney executive, in an attempt to distance itself from its Chinese ownership.
US national-security officials have been reviewing the Musical.ly acquisition in recent months, while US armed forces have banned their employees from installing TikTok on government-issued phones. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this month that the US was considering banning TikTok.
These national-security worries parallel a broader US security crackdown on Chinese companies, including telecom providers Huawei and ZTE. The Trump administration has ordered that the US stop funding equipment from those providers in US networks. It has also tried to steer allies away from Huawei because of worries about the Chinese government’s access to data, which the companies have denied it has.
The Trump administration has stepped in before to block or dissolve deals on national-security concerns, including stopping Singapore’s Broadcom from its $117 billion bid for US chipmaker Qualcomm in 2018 in an effort to help retain US leadership in the telecom space. It also told China’s Beijing Kunlun Tech Co. to sell off its 2016 purchase of gay dating app Grindr.
Other countries are also taking action against TikTok. India this month banned dozens of Chinese apps, including TikTok, citing privacy concerns, amid tensions between the countries.

Topics: TikTok spying app

Related

Media
TikTok under scrutiny in Australia over security, data concerns
Saudi Arabia
Saudi TikTok users weigh in on potential app ban

Latest updates

Iraqi policemen killed protesters with hunting rifles: Minister
Italy puts pressure on Tunisia to control wave of migrants
Over 60 killed by bootleg alcohol in India’s Punjab
Iraq’s oil exports average 2.76 mln bpd in July, says ministry
Kingdom’s ‘wise’ Hajj strategy wins praise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.