Iraqi policemen killed protesters with hunting rifles: Minister

The government announced on Thursday that 560 people had been killed in protests since October, a tally it said included those slain early this week. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 August 2020
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi policemen using their own hunting rifles killed protesters in the capital Baghdad this week, the government said, adding that the perpetrators had been suspended.
“According to eyewitnesses and forensic data, hunting rifles killed” two protesters, Interior Minister Othman Al-Ghanemi told reporters on Thursday.
The minister gave the names of three policemen and displayed the arms and ammunition they had purportedly used.
Hunting rifles were in the personal possession of the three, “who decided on their own account to make use of them,” he told reporters.
They have confessed to using the weapons and have been suspended from their duties, Ghanemi said, adding that judicial proceedings were underway.
The account of the killings, which took place earlier this week, differed from that given previously by medics.
Medical sources said three protesters died but authorities mentioned only two deaths on Thursday.
Medics also said the three dead protesters had been hit by tear gas canisters, rather than live rounds, a version of events the government has denied.
Ghanemi said an investigation had been opened because the federal police had deployed “to fire live rounds in the air,” contravening orders not to use live fire by the prime minister, who heads the armed forces.
Mustafa Al-Kadhemi came to power in early May, replacing Adel Abdel Mahdi, whose position became untenable amid months of protests stretching back to October last year.
The new premier has been keen to distance himself from his predecessor, who accused an unnamed third force of being behind the deaths of security personnel and hundreds of protesters.
The government announced on Thursday that 560 people had been killed in protests since October, a tally it said included those slain early this week.
Nearly all the dead were demonstrators killed at the hands of security forces, said Hosham Dawod, an adviser to the premier handling an investigation into the protests.
The families of each of the 560 victims will each be compensated with 10 million Iraqi dinars (around $8,400), Dawod said.

BAGHDAD: Iraq will hold its next parliamentary elections nearly a year early, the premier has announced, as he seeks to make good on promises he offered when he came to power.

“June 6, 2021, has been fixed as the date for the next legislative elections,” said Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who took the reins in May after months of protests forced his predecessor to resign.
“Everything will be done to protect and ensure the success of these polls,” Kadhimi said in a televised speech. Elections in Iraq are sometimes marred by violence and often by fraud. The next parliamentary elections had originally been due to take place in May 2022.
But months of protests began in October, with thousands taking to the streets of Baghdad and across the south.
Demonstrators demanded that the political system be dismantled, pointing to endemic corruption and what many see as the malign influence of sectarian interests.
Kadhimi was nominated in April, months after Adel Abdul Mahdi stepped down — the first time a premier has resigned before the end of his term since the US-led invasion of 2003. Kadhimi’s government on Thursday said a total of 560 people had died in protests since October.
Nearly all were demonstrators killed at the hands of the security forces, according to an adviser to the premier.
Abdul Mahdi’s government proposed to parliament a new electoral law that was quickly passed late last year. But the section detailing voting procedures and constituency boundaries has not been finalized, according to diplomats and experts. It was not clear what role Iraq’s election commission — regularly accused of bias — would have in organizing the polls. The UN mission in Iraq welcomed Kadhimi’s announcement. “Early elections fulfil a key popular demand on the road to greater stability and democracy in Iraq,” it said in a statement.

“The United Nations is ready to provide support and technical advice as requested by Iraq to ensure free, fair and credible elections that win the public’s trust.”
The 2018 election was marred by a record low turnout of 44.5 percent, according to official figures. Independent observers believe the true turnout was much lower.
Voters abandoned major political parties in favor of Shiite leader and former militia chief Moqtada Sadr, who allied with communists on an anti-corruption platform.
Iraq was earlier this year at the center of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, after the US killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani — alongside Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis — in a January drone strike in Baghdad.
Together with months of political crisis, Iraq is also grappling with a major economic downturn due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the demand for oil, the lifeblood of the country’s economy.

