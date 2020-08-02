You are here

Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 850,000

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus disease walks in downtown Moscow on July 30, 2020. (AFP)
  • Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 70 people had died over the last 24 hours
MOSCOW: Russia reported 5,427 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing its nationwide tally to 850,870, the fourth largest caseload in the world.
Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 70 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll in the country of around 145 million people to 14,128.

Topics: Coronavirus

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 13 in Cameroon

  • Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out an Islamic caliphate based in Nigeria
DOUALA: Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 13 people and wounded eight others in a grenade attack in northern Cameroon on Sunday, a security source and a local official told Reuters.
The unidentified assailants threw a grenade into a group of people inside a camp for displaced people in the commune of Mozogo near the Nigerian border in the Far North region, said mayor Medjeweh Boukar.
Boukar was informed by locals that 13 had died. A security official who confirmed the attack said that 2 wounded also died, bringing the toll to 15.
Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out Daesh caliphate based in Nigeria.
The violence, which has cost the lives of 30,000 people and displaced millions more, has frequently spilled over into neighboring Cameroon, Niger and Chad.
In June last year, around 300 suspected Boko Haram militants swarmed onto an island on Lake Chad in Cameroon’s far north and killed 24 people, including 16 Cameroonian soldiers stationed at military outposts.

Topics: extremists Boko Haram Cameroon

