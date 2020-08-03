Muslim World League delivers Eid meat to needy Sudanese families

KHARTOUM: A Muslim World League (MWL) project in Sudan has witnessed the distribution of sacrificial meat to hundreds of needy families for Eid Al-Adha, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The initiative was carried out in the provinces of Khartoum, North Kordofan, Kassala, and South Darfur as part of the MWL’s ongoing volunteer and humanitarian relief role in the north African country.
The MWL has implemented a number of health, educational, social, and developmental projects in several Sudanese provinces.
