Muslim pilgrims leave Makkah after Hajj

MAKKAH: Muslim pilgrims started leaving Makkah on Monday at the end of this year’s Hajj season, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The worshippers performed their final circling of the Kaaba on Sunday as part of this year’s curtailed pilgrimage. And the specially selected group of around 1,000 pilgrims who took part in the ritual expressed hope of one day returning to the holy city.
In order to allow Hajj to go ahead, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques had put in place strict precautionary and testing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
As part of its “We are Proud to Serve Pilgrims and Visitors” campaign, the presidency also distributed a gift package to each pilgrim which consisted of sanitizer, a face mask, wipes, prayer rug, and an umbrella.
