16 AMC Cinemas locations to offer Dolby experience in KSA

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. have announced that the popular Dolby Cinema experience will soon be available to moviegoers at AMC Cinemas in the Kingdom. AMC’s first Dolby Cinema is expected in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2020, and a total of 16 AMC Cinemas locations are expected to offer the Dolby experience over the next 4 years.

Dolby Cinema offers guests the complete Dolby movie experience. It is designed to consider all of the details — from the ultravivid picture of Dolby Vision, to immersive sound of Dolby Atmos and to comfortable seating.

“As AMC continues to expand its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we do so by providing best-in-class amenities to our guests, and Dolby Cinema is known around the world as one of the most exhilarating, captivating moviegoing experiences,” said John Iozzi, managing director, AMC Cinemas. “AMC and Dolby have shared great success in the US and Europe, where Dolby Cinema has quickly become incredibly popular, and we’re very eager to introduce the concept to our moviegoers in Saudi Arabia.”

Dolby Cinema features Dolby Vision, which unlocks ultravivid colors and reveals the subtle details of every scene. The result is a dramatically different viewing experience with brighter brights and darker darks, making viewers feel like they are inside the movie’s world.

Dolby Cinema also features Dolby Atmos, so guests experience movies in a whole new way with immersive sound that moves around you — even overhead and behind you — just like it does in real life. The clarity and precision of Dolby Atmos create a stunning, textured soundscape that adds layers of depth to each scene.

Guests throughout the US have enjoyed the Dolby Cinema at AMC experience for more than 5 years, as the concept first launched in 2015. Today, there are 150 Dolby Cinema locations at AMC in the US and four in Europe.

AMC currently operates two cinema locations in Saudi Arabia. The company expects to open an additional six sites by the end of 2020 and a further 14 sites in 2021.