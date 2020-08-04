You are here

  • Home
  • 16 AMC Cinemas locations to offer Dolby experience in KSA

16 AMC Cinemas locations to offer Dolby experience in KSA

AMC currently operates two cinema locations in Saudi Arabia.
Short Url

https://arab.news/2tjev

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

16 AMC Cinemas locations to offer Dolby experience in KSA

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. have announced that the popular Dolby Cinema experience will soon be available to moviegoers at AMC Cinemas in the Kingdom. AMC’s first Dolby Cinema is expected in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2020, and a total of 16 AMC Cinemas locations are expected to offer the Dolby experience over the next 4 years.
Dolby Cinema offers guests the complete Dolby movie experience. It is designed to consider all of the details — from the ultravivid picture of Dolby Vision, to immersive sound of Dolby Atmos and to comfortable seating.
“As AMC continues to expand its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we do so by providing best-in-class amenities to our guests, and Dolby Cinema is known around the world as one of the most exhilarating, captivating moviegoing experiences,” said John Iozzi, managing director, AMC Cinemas. “AMC and Dolby have shared great success in the US and Europe, where Dolby Cinema has quickly become incredibly popular, and we’re very eager to introduce the concept to our moviegoers in Saudi Arabia.”
Dolby Cinema features Dolby Vision, which unlocks ultravivid colors and reveals the subtle details of every scene. The result is a dramatically different viewing experience with brighter brights and darker darks, making viewers feel like they are inside the movie’s world.
Dolby Cinema also features Dolby Atmos, so guests experience movies in a whole new way with immersive sound that moves around you — even overhead and behind you — just like it does in real life. The clarity and precision of Dolby Atmos create a stunning, textured soundscape that adds layers of depth to each scene.
Guests throughout the US have enjoyed the Dolby Cinema at AMC experience for more than 5 years, as the concept first launched in 2015. Today, there are 150 Dolby Cinema locations at AMC in the US and four in Europe.
AMC currently operates two cinema locations in Saudi Arabia. The company expects to open an additional six sites by the end of 2020 and a further 14 sites in 2021.

Topics: AMC

Riyadh summit to set out roadmap for fighting pandemics

Cars drive down King Fahad boulevard after the authorities eased some of the lockdown measures that had been imposed in a bid to slow down the spead of the novel coronavirus, in the Saudi capital Riyadh on June 21, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh summit to set out roadmap for fighting pandemics

Updated 3 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia will host the Riyadh Global Digital Health Summit (RGDHS) on Aug. 11 and 12, bringing together leaders of health care systems, public health, digital health, academic institutions and businesses to discuss the vital role of digital health in the fight against current and future pandemics.
The virtual two-day summit, organized by the Ministry of National Guard’s Health Affairs Department, in collaboration with the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships, is part of the G20 calendar under Saudi Arabia’s presidency. It follows the G20 Extraordinary Summit held on March 26 this year, during which G20 member countries expressed their commitment to providing a united front to combat COVID-19.
A well-structured event program will represent all aspects of digital health and ensure wide participation from experts across the world.
Faisal Almajed, RGDHS spokesman and general director at the King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University for Health Sciences, said: “The pandemic has undoubtedly accelerated appreciation for technological solutions, so health care professionals must now seize this opportunity to build on previous strides in digital health and advocate for accelerated digitization as a core part of countries’ recovery plans.

FASTFACT

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer and IBM’s chief health officer are among the lineup of top expert speakers, including scientists from the world’s leading universities.

“RGDHS is far more than a health care conference; it is a global digital platform bringing together people who have the ability to work collaboratively to accelerate our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, paving the way for a united effort to manage the crisis and build capacity and resilience for the future.”
The summit will conclude with a “Riyadh Declaration” that will set out a roadmap for accelerating digital health innovations to fight the current and future pandemics.

Topics: Riyadh Global Digital Health Summit (RGDHS)

Latest updates

16 AMC Cinemas locations to offer Dolby experience in KSA
Riyadh summit to set out roadmap for fighting pandemics
Oil steady as virus fears counter positive factory data
Excavation begins at historic Dakar market in renovation project
Pilgrims to quarantine for 14 days after Hajj

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.