All bets are off: Virus hits Iraq’s currency trade

Iraqis wait at a money exchange office in Sulaimaniyah, in the Kurdish autonomous region of northern Iraq. (AFP)
Updated 06 August 2020
AFP

  • Lockdown curbs and tough times have made money exchanging a risky activity
SULAIMANIYAH: In Iraq’s Kurdistan region, trading US dollars for rials from Iran was once big business.

But the money exchange trade has been hard hit by coronavirus lockdown restrictions and deep economic issues in both countries.

Traders in Sulaimaniyah, the second city of Iraqi Kurdistan and close to the border with Iran, have seen dramatic changes.

In March, before restrictions to stem the pandemic which has killed more than 5,000 Iraqis, one dollar traded for 150,000 Iranian rials. Today, one dollar fetches 250,000 rials, money changer Amanaj Saleh said.

Tehran and Washington may be at loggerheads, but Iraqis have no problem keeping a mix of the rival banknotes in their wallets.

Betting on a rebound in the Iranian currency — and hoping the coronavirus crisis would pass quickly — many Iraqis rushed to snap up rials on the cheap.

The dollar-rial trade seemed like a welcome alternative income during the financial turmoil.

A survey by the International Rescue Committee aid group found 87 percent of people questioned said they could no longer work because of the disease.

Iraq is going through its worst economic crisis in its recent history, hit by a slump in oil prices that account for almost all public revenues. Government austerity cuts are expected to be severe.

“Since the appearance of coronavirus and the economic crisis it has caused, people who can no longer work are investing in Iranian currency to make their capital work,” said Saleh.

But the trader, a man with a small moustache sitting under a huge framed reproduction $100 bill, warned that not all had found profit in the gamble.

“Those who had bought Iranian rials at the exchange rate of 200,000 rials for one dollar, now resell them at the lower rate: 250,000 rials for a dollar,” he said.

Many Iraqis use American dollars and their own dinars interchangeably, with the rates stable between the two currencies.

It is the big swings between dollars and Iran’s rial that attract those hopeful of winning on the difference.

US sanctions have long stifled the Iranian economy, and the closure of official border crossings between Iran and Iraq has added to the country’s woes.

Hazar Rahim, a laborer in Sulaimaniyah, found this out the hard way. “A few days ago, I bought five billion Iranian rials,” he said. “I was betting on the market but was taken by surprise. In a few hours, the rial dropped and I lost $13,000.”

The pandemic crisis has reduced Iran’s exports, causing devaluation and inflation. According to the International Monetary Fund, Iran’s gross domestic product is expected to shrink by up to 6 percent this year.

In Iraq, tougher times loom as well, with the economy expected to contract 10 percent this year.

But with few apparent alternatives, dozens of Iraqis keep coming to the money traders in the hope that they can cash in.

Topics: Coronavirus Iraqi Kurdistan

Lebanon’s $15bn blast repair bill adds to economic misery

Leila Hatoum

  • Beirut port devastation brings warnings of housing crisis and billion-dollar hit to exports, imports
BEIRUT: Lebanon could face a repair bill of up to $15 billion in the aftermath of a cataclysmic chemical blast at Beirut port, according to a top government adviser.

The explosion, which was felt as far away as Cyprus, killed at least 100 people, wounded thousands and left an additional 300,000 Beirut residents homeless. 

It is thought to have been caused by nearly three tons of ammonium nitrate, a common agricultural fertilizer, that was confiscated in 2013 and improperly stored in warehouses. But after months of economic misery, the collapse of the currency and mounting civil unrest, it is being seen as the consequence of years of neglect, financial mismanagement and corruption as across the country.

Charbel Cordahi, an economist and financial adviser to the president, estimated the cost of damages from the explosion, including compensation, at around $15 billion. 

“Up to 70 percent of Lebanon’s trade channels through the port of Beirut,” he told Arab News.

“Airports and other ports in the country can facilitate only 30-40 percent of this trade, and opening the borders with Syria can facilitate another 20 percent. This means that at least $5 billion of imports will not find their way to the country, and another $2 billion of exports will stay on ground in the coming eight months. This represents a loss of around $4 billion, or 15 percent of gross domestic product,” he said.

He added that without an international aid program, “Lebanon cannot face this disaster.”

The explosion caps months of misery for the Lebanese, nearly half of whom now live below the poverty line. Popular anger directed at the government and political classes has swelled as a wider economic crisis has been made worse by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Efforts to assess the damage at Beirut port, the country’s main trade gateway, are already underway. The second priority will be to restore food security and ensure the country does not run out of wheat after grain silos were destroyed, while also making sure residents who have lost their homes are rehoused as quickly as possible. Maintaining medical supplies and mitigating the environmental impact will also be a priority for city chiefs.

Many residents of the city are unable to return to their homes, even if their buildings remain visibly intact, because of the potential structural damage caused by the 4.5 Richter-scale blast.

“We need other countries to help us reconstruct Beirut,” Gen. Mohammed Kheir, secretary general of the Higher Relief Council, told Arab News. “We would be grateful if each country rebuilt a street or neighborhood in Beirut, like they did following the 2006 Israeli aggression. That would be the best way.”

He also appealed for emergency prefab homes for families for whom the government may not be able to provide housing.

Beirut Gov. Marwan Abboud, who estimated the primary damage at $3-$5 billion, appealed to the international community and the Lebanese diaspora to help.

Health officials had told Arab News that the country was running low on medical equipment, especially items needed for major surgery, and hoped that aid from abroad would fill the gap.

It is still too early to assess the full environmental impact of the blast, but environmental expert Mostapha Raad said a potentially bigger catastrophe may have been averted when the wind carried away a toxic cloud filled with nitric acid away from land and toward open sea.

“We were afraid the ammonium nitrate residue would lead to cooling off the weather and causing acidic rain, but according to tests on air samples, the result was green and the cloud disappeared over the sea,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese economic crisis beirut port Beirut explosion

