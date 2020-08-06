You are here

Asian religious leaders map agenda for G20 interfaith meeting in Riyadh

KAICIID Secretary-General Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muaammar. (SPA)
SPA

  • Delegates discussed ways to address a number of priority issues in the region
RIYADH: Asian religious leaders, policymakers, and experts on Wednesday met to map out key regional issues for discussion at the G20 Interfaith Forum due to take place in Riyadh in October.

The virtual regional consultative session, run from Vienna, was organized by the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), the G20 Interfaith Forum Association and Saudi Arabia’s National Committee for Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue.

Delegates discussed ways to address a number of priority issues in the region including how leaderships and religious institutions could support policymakers in strengthening the regional response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and contribute to developing policy recommendations to back religious and humanitarian organizations in Asia.

Participants reviewed a list of topics surrounding religious values for this year’s G20 — in accordance with the priorities of host country Saudi Arabia — which included matters relating to women and youth, climate change and preservation of the planet’s natural resources, and the adoption of long-term strategies to share the benefits of innovation and technological progress.

Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muaammar, KAICIID secretary-general, said that Asian countries had always been the center’s focus of attention, most notably Myanmar, and that it was gradually expanding its activities to include other countries in the region.

“Since 2016, the center has supported the efforts of leaderships and religious organizations in consolidating coexistence and peace,” he added.

He noted KAICIID’s support for the Peaceful Myanmar Initiative (PMI), a network of diverse religious groups and policymakers.

Muaammar said the center aimed to expand its work in Asia and regionalize its activities while building partnerships with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and other international development bodies that contributed to enhancing sustainable peaceful coexistence in the region.

KAICIID had enhanced its presence among youth in Asia through cooperation initiatives and support for a dialogue program for peace it had established in partnership with the World Organization of the Scout Movement, added Muammar.

In relation to the COVID-19 outbreak, he noted that the center sought to support local organizations through various projects including one which involved the transformation of a training center for interreligious dialogue into a quarantine facility.

We feel your pain: Saudi Arabia’s support for devastated Beirut

Updated 28 min 25 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
Ruba Obaid

We feel your pain: Saudi Arabia’s support for devastated Beirut

  • Saudis, expatriates react to horror of explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday
Updated 28 min 25 sec ago
Rawan Radwan Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: There has been a global outpouring of sympathy and support for the people of Lebanon since the devastating explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. In Saudi Arabia, the shock and sense of loss has been particularly great, given the historic ties between the countries and the community of Lebanese expats in the Kingdom.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs was quick to pledge the country’s full support for and solidarity with the “brotherly Lebanese people.”

As horrific videos of the massive explosion in Beirut’s port area continue to be broadcast on TV news channels and shared widely on social media, along with scenes of the massive rescue and recovery operation in the Lebanese capital, many people in Saudi Arabia have been desperately trying to contact friends and family in the “Paris of the Middle East” to check they are safe.

The explosion is the latest devastating catastrophe to hit the people of Lebanon, following a prolonged economic crisis that has provoked sustained street protests against political corruption and mismanagement, and the ongoing challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t have a homeland anymore,” said Ali Chaaban, a Lebanese artist who has lived in Jeddah for six years. “My identity is crashing and deteriorating bit by bit. My city is gone and so is my identity.”

He said that it is hard to comprehend the scale of the devastation caused by the blast and added: “Beirut is now declared a ‘disaster city,’ and I can no longer go back any time soon.

“My emotions are mixed and it’s hard to blame someone at this time but my country has been disappearing bit by bit and this is all internal. This is a result of internal conflict and we’re tired of crying out. There’s nothing left.”

Chaaban has a background in anthropology and said his work, which is highly expressive, revolves around the struggle of identity among the masses. The despair he felt after the explosion prompted him to post a simple yet moving image featuring the official logo of the city, with the red smoke from the blast superimposed on the simple brushstrokes of the Arabic text, which is surrounded by black as the city mourns. His work is a lament for his city, where once beautiful streets are now littered with glass and rubble.

“Our identity is based on endurance,” he said. The Lebanese people have suffered years of civil war, aggression from Israel, a corrupt government and more, he said, which raises the question “what next? How much longer can we endure and what’s the point?”

For years, Lebanon has been a popular tourist destination for visitors from the Gulf, many of them from the Kingdom. For many Saudis, who take summer and winter vacations in its beautiful cities and scenic mountains and have bought properties there, it is a home away from home. More than 20,000 visited the country in the first half of 2019 alone.

Saudi artist Taghreed Wazna said she frequently visits Beirut and has never felt more at home than when she is there. For the past few years, she said, she has extended her trips as she always feels safe and loved by friends that she describes as being more like family.

“I was shocked beyond words (about the explosion),” she said. “I stayed in Beirut for so long that I feel like I know it like the back of my hand. Every time I find a picture of a street I recognize or a cafe, I point and think, ‘I was just there. I had coffee here, lunch there.’ My heart breaks for the city.

“I was in Beirut during the last riots and saw the devastation that caused, but never could I have imagined it could get worse.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Beirut explosion

Related

Special
Middle-East
How COVID-19 precautions may have averted a higher Beirut toll
Breaking News
Saudi Arabia
King Salman orders humanitarian assistance after Beirut explosion

