You are here

  • Home
  • SABIC eyes recovery as pandemic hits earnings

SABIC eyes recovery as pandemic hits earnings

The headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zg525

Updated 06 August 2020
Arab News

SABIC eyes recovery as pandemic hits earnings

  • CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said that the company had taken the maximum hit from COVID-19 in the second quarter, but that it had started to see slight improvement in July and August
  • Saudi Aramco completed its acquisition of a 70 percent stake in SABIC from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in June at a cost of $69.1 billion
Updated 06 August 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), the Middle East’s biggest petrochemicals firm, said market conditions had started to improve after reporting a net loss of SR2.2 billion ($586.6 million) in the second quarter.
Despite the downturn in the global plastics market from a slowing global economy and a decline in consumption linked to the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said that the company had taken the maximum hit from the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter, and that it had started to see slight improvement in July and August. 
“Our view is that the second half is going to be more or less an average of the first half or a little bit better,” Benyan said during a press conference. “There is improvement on prices but current indications of a second or third wave of COVID-19 has put more pressure on demand. There is a potential implication on future demand driven by uncertainty we are seeing in the energy market.”
Revenue for the second quarter reached SR24.62 billion, down 29 percent from the year-earlier period.
“The second quarter saw strong headwinds as global growth declined significantly. This was due to COVID-19 impacting the supply and demand balance for our critical products and the resultant effect on prices and margins,” said Al-Benyan. “In the current tough macro environment, maintaining a strong balance sheet and a strong credit rating on a standalone basis, and delivering competitive dividends to our shareholders are high priorities.”
Saudi Aramco completed its acquisition of a 70 percent stake in SABIC from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in June at a cost of $69.1 billion.
The coronavirus pandemic has sen increased demand for the company’s polycarbonate film that is used in the production of safety facemasks, while it also manufactures the plastic used in screens for pharmacies, grocery stores and other public spaces.

Topics: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) Yousef Al-Benyan Saudi Aramco Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Business & Economy
SABIC to build world’s first renewable power chemical plant
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco and PIF seal ‘milestone’ $69bn SABIC deal

Iraq says will make additional oil cuts in August

Updated 06 August 2020
Reuters

Iraq says will make additional oil cuts in August

  • Iraq says the oil output cut in August will be over and above the agreed cut for August
Updated 06 August 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Iraq said on Thursday it would make an additional cut in its oil production of about 400,000 barrels per day in August to compensate for its overproduction over the past period under the OPEC+ supply reduction pact.
Iraq says the oil output cut in August will be over and above the agreed cut for August, according to a statement by Iraq’s oil ministry and state oil marketer SOMO.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, began a record supply cut in May to bolster oil prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis. Iraq is cutting output by 1.06 million bpd under the deal.
Iraq says it is committed to the OPEC+ agreement and will boost compliance. Iraq had told OPEC+ it would make up for over-production in May and June through larger cuts in later months.
Iraq’s total oil exports for July averaged 2.763 million barrels per day (bpd).

Topics: Iraq Oil

Related

Business & Economy
All bets are off: Virus hits Iraq’s currency trade
Middle-East
Record temperatures, pending deals inflame Iraq’s power woes

Latest updates

Armed man seizes hostages in French bank
Arts world pays tribute to ‘father of Indian theater’ Ebrahim Al-Kazi
European body criticizes prison conditions in Turkey
US Iran envoy Brian Hook standing down, Elliott Abrams to take on the role
Macron calls aid conference for blast-hit Lebanon ‘in coming days’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.