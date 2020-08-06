Italian jewelry house pledges profits from new ring to Beirut blast victims 

DUBAI: An Italian jewelry house has pledged to donate all of its profits from the sale of a new ring to the victims of the Beirut blast.

Bosses at Repossi said 100 percent of takings from its Berbere Chromatic ring, which retails at around $3,438, would go toward helping those left homeless by the deadly explosion at the Lebanese port.

Writing to its 224,000 Instagram followers, the brand said: “In response to the tragic event in Beirut, Lebanon, Repossi unveils the new Berbere Chromatic ring. All profits from the sale of this ring will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross.”

Founded in 1945, the humanitarian organization has been on the frontline providing emergency medical aid to victims of the massive blast.

Meanwhile, celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, DJ Khaled, and singer Dua Lipa, have been taking to social media to show their support for victims and online influencers around the world have been urging their followers to make donations toward rescue and recovery work.