Italian jewelry house pledges profits from new ring to Beirut blast victims 

Bosses at Repossi said 100 percent of takings from its Berbere Chromatic ring. (Shutterstock)
Italian jewelry house pledges profits from new ring to Beirut blast victims 

DUBAI: An Italian jewelry house has pledged to donate all of its profits from the sale of a new ring to the victims of the Beirut blast.

Bosses at Repossi said 100 percent of takings from its Berbere Chromatic ring, which retails at around $3,438, would go toward helping those left homeless by the deadly explosion at the Lebanese port.

Writing to its 224,000 Instagram followers, the brand said: “In response to the tragic event in Beirut, Lebanon, Repossi unveils the new Berbere Chromatic ring. All profits from the sale of this ring will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross.”

Founded in 1945, the humanitarian organization has been on the frontline providing emergency medical aid to victims of the massive blast.

Meanwhile, celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, DJ Khaled, and singer Dua Lipa, have been taking to social media to show their support for victims and online influencers around the world have been urging their followers to make donations toward rescue and recovery work.

Dubai artist pays tribute to city’s desert with sand art for Burberry campaign

Dubai artist pays tribute to city’s desert with sand art for Burberry campaign

DUBAI: We have all – at some point in our lives – used sand to create art, whether it be sand castles or heartwarming messages to our loved ones. 

But, drawing a massive monogram in the middle of the desert is definitely a showstopper. 

Dubai multidisciplinary artist Nathaniel Alapide has taken the art of sand drawing a step further, wowing us with his talent.

Alapide, who is originally from the Philippines, turned Dubai’s desert into a giant monogram for the British luxury fashion house Burberry.

The clips, shared on the brand’s Instagram page on Wednesday, showed the artist’s velvet-like sand creation of the label’s distinctive TB monogram sandwiched between the city’s dunes. 

The self-taught artist has previously created huge sand works of Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, using just his bare hands. 

His technique, sand drawing, was first developed as a means of communication that served to connect the central and northern islands of Vanuatu where over 80 different language groups exist.

In addition to Alapide’s UAE desert creation, Burberry has also taken its 2020 summer campaign to China and Inner Mongolia. 

The fashion house shared clips of Burberry-branded sailboats and hot air balloons, which were also part of the campaign that highlights the inspiration of the collection of the outdoors.
Italian designer and chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci has managed to revamp the 164-year-old label when he joined the fashion house in 2018. Tisci restyled the Burberry’s typeface, introducing the TB monogram and brought an edginess to its classic British style.

