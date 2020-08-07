You are here

George and Amal Clooney to donate $100,000 to Lebanese charities

Amal Clooney is a Lebanese-British human rights lawyer. (AFP)
Updated 07 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: American actor George Clooney and his wife, Lebanese-British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, are donating $100,000 to Lebanese charities helping those left homeless by the deadly explosion in Beirut.

The blast, which broke though the capital city on Aug. 4, has killed at least 137 people and injured thousands.

According to Variety, the couple said: “We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they’ve faced in the last few days.”

“Three charitable organizations we’ve found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak. We will be donating to these three $100,000 and hope that others will help in any way they can,” they added.

Other celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, DJ Khaled, and singer Dua Lipa, have been taking to social media to show their support for victims, and online influencers around the world have been urging their followers to make donations toward rescue and recovery work.

What We Are Eating Today: Cheese Taste

AMEERA ABID

Looking at the Cheese Taste shop in Al-Safa district, Jeddah, I never expected the delicious treats that waited inside. It looks like a regular small-scale bakery, but stepping into the little shop and trying out their products was a new discovery.
Their pastries are of high quality and presented to visitors in two different sizes. The variety is mind-blowing — everything from plain chocolate cakes to carrot cakes.
Their carrot cakes are some of the best I have had. One of my other favorites is their strawberry tarts, which are a perfect combination of a crisp base, a creamy-smooth filling and glazed strawberries.
One of the best things about the shop is how well they treat their customers, offering to let them try different things while the visitor comes to a final decision.
The prices are also very low — amazing because they don’t reflect the quality of the products.

