‘If you can’t be there, you can beam there’ — company offers at-home hologram machines

Inventor David Nussbaum next to a life-size hologram of himself. (Reuters)
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

  • The devices can be equipped with artificial intelligence technology from Los Angeles-based company StoryFile to produce hologram recordings that can be archived
LOS ANGELES: Looking for a new way to communicate during the pandemic? A Los Angeles company has created phone booth-sized machines to beam live holograms into your living room. The device made by PORTL Inc. lets users talk in real time with a life-sized hologram of another person.
The machines also can be equipped with technology to enable interaction with recorded holograms of historical figures or relatives who have died.
Each PORTL device is seven feet (2.1m) tall, five feet (1.5m) wide and two feet (0.6m) deep, and can be plugged into a standard wall outlet. Anyone with a camera and a white background can send a hologram to the machine in what Chief Executive David Nussbaum calls “holoportation.”
“We say if you can’t be there, you can beam there,” said Nussbaum, who previously worked at a company that developed a hologram of Ronald Reagan for the former president’s library and digitally resurrected rapper Tupac Shakur.
“We are able to connect military families that haven’t seen each other in months, people from opposite coasts,” or anyone who is social distancing to fight the coronavirus, Nussbaum said.  Prices for the machine start at $60,000, a cost that Nussbaum expects will drop over the next three to five years. The company also plans a smaller tabletop device with a lower price tag early next year.
The devices can be equipped with artificial intelligence technology from Los Angeles-based company StoryFile to produce hologram recordings that can be archived.
Adding that to the current device brings the cost to at least $85,000. The companies are promoting to museums, which could let visitors question a hologram of a historical figure, and to families to record information for future generations.
People can feel like they are having a conversation with a recorded hologram, said StoryFile Chief Executive Heather Smith.
“(You) feel their presence, see their body language, see all their non-verbal cues,” she said. “You feel like you’ve actually talked to that individual even though they were not there.”

  • Hand-to-mouth approach to food security has left nation of six million people at risk after Tuesday’s explosion
DUBAI: Beirut’s blast destroyed Lebanon’s only large grain silo, with plans for another in the country’s second biggest port Tripoli shelved years ago due to a lack of funding, the UN’s FAO, Tripoli port director and a regional grain expert said.

The destruction of the 120,000-ton capacity structure and disabling of the port, the main entry point for food imports, means buyers will have to rely on smaller privately owned storage facilities for their wheat purchases, exacerbating concerns about food supplies.

Lebanon, a nation of an estimated six million people, imports almost all of its wheat.

“There are smaller storage sites within the private sector millers because they have to store wheat before it is milled into flour,” said Maurice Saade, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) representative in Lebanon. 

“In terms of grain silos, that was the only major one.”

Dozens are still missing after Tuesday’s explosion at the port that killed at least 154 people, injured 5,000 and left up to 250,000 homeless, in a country already staggering from economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus cases.

With banks in crisis, a collapsing currency and one of the world’s biggest debt burdens, Economy Minister Raoul Nehme has said that Lebanon had “very limited” resources to deal with the disaster, which by some estimates may have cost the nation up to $15 billion.

The lack of a dedicated grain terminal, silo or grain elevators in Tripoli illustrates a hand-to-mouth approach to food security.

It mirrors how the state has resorted to emergency planning rather than long-term solutions in other key areas, such as the infamously flawed power sector and messy garbage collection, moving from one quick fix to another without the right resources or funding since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war.

“It is risky of course,” said Hesham Hassanein, a Cairo-based regional grain consultant. 

The country’s private millers, around eight in total, will have to navigate new logistics fast for the supply chain to run smoothly, even after some of them suffered damage from the blast. This means trucking wheat to nearby warehouses at a time when most of the traffic meant for Beirut, not just wheat, will also be diverted to Tripoli.

Lebanon’s government also did not keep a strategic reserve of grains. “What happens is the private millers store what they don’t have enough space for in their own storage in that Beirut silo and take from there when needed,” Hassanein explained.

“This was the inventory in the country, not a government strategic reserve in that sense and it was usually enough for two-and-a-half to three months of consumption.”

Economy Minister Raoul Nehme has said that only 15,000 tons were stored at the silo at the time of the explosion and that Lebanon needed an inventory of about three months’ supply at any time for food security purposes.

With a consumption rate of about 35,000 to 40,000 tons a month, that translates into more than 100,000 tons.

Lebanon imports 90 to 95 percent of its wheat, mostly from the Black Sea region. The bulk of its local wheat production is durum, a type of wheat more suitable for pasta.

On Thursday, Nehme said that his ministry had been planning to create a strategic reserve of around 40,000 tons but had not done so yet. “I saw we didn’t have a strategic stock, decided to buy one and got the approval of the council of ministers,” he said, adding that they had been in the final stages of negotiations.

“Luckily we did not, it would have been destroyed.” 

