Sweet dreams: Malaysia’s stingless bee honey creates a buzz in Mideast

Known for its health benefits, honey from stingless bees can be consumed directly from the hives. (Supplied)
Bornean Anis Januis now owns 2,000 stingless bees hive in his nine farms in only five years, in Sabah, Malaysia. (Supplied)
Due to its less painful stings, stingless bee farms have also turned into an ecotourism spot for locals and foreigners. (Supplied)
(Supplied)
(Supplied)
Updated 30 sec ago
Ushar Daniele

  • Exports worth $130,000 in the past two years as taste for superfood grows
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s honey farmers are tapping into nectar from stingless bees to export the product around the world, including the Middle East, which has seen a spike in demand following its discovery as a potential superfood.

“We discovered stingless bee farming and its potential through government-promoted courses, so we decided to enrol in the day course because we were told that stingless bee farming was lucrative,” native Bornean Anis Januis, 54, told Arab News.

Anis and his wife, Salmah Singa, 52, began bee farming in 2015. Five years on, they have expanded their Nikmah Trigona Farm business to nine farms.

Before starting his sweet journey, Anis ran a chicken farm, owned a restaurant and set up a sundry store.

“None of them took off, but the stingless bee farm was a big success for my family and me,” Anis said.

With over 2,000 stingless bee hives on his nine farms, Anis can extract nearly one tonne of honey each month.

“It is lucrative because we generate revenues of about $18,867 monthly and with that income I opened up my honey-processing factory,” he said, adding that the products meet international standards.

“We are working on our halal certification, and health and safety certification, because it would be a dream for me to export my honey abroad,” Anis said.

Though small, the honey bee plays a big role in the Earth’s ecosystem.

Bees are responsible for pollinating nearly three-quarters of crops that produce 90 percent of the world’s food supply and can thrive in both natural and domesticated environments.

However, recently, stingless bees, a lesser-known cousin of the honey bee, have proved themselves a strong contender in the honey industry.

Regular consumption of stingless bee honey is said to provide anti-aging benefits, as it is rich in antioxidants, enhances immunity and has antiseptic qualities.

The stingless bees, or meliponines, also have stingers, but they are not used by the bees for defense, making it easier to care for them.

Recognizing the sustainable potential of stingless bee farming, the Malaysia Farmers Organisation Authority (FOA) extended support to smaller and medium-sized businesses that want to enter the agricultural sector.

“The FOA works in tandem with other agencies and departments to ensure that farmers receive the best input and services,” Azulita Salim, director-general of the FOA, told Arab News.

In November last year, Malaysia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries rolled out the decade-long National Kelulut Honey Industry Plan and attracted 717 entrepreneurs to the industry.

With Malaysia able to produce 133 tonnes of honey annually, the ministry wants industry players remain internationally competitive.

Malaysia’s export to the West Asian region suffered a massive blow this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Malaysia’s External Trade Development Corporation, the country exported honey products worth $472,534 between January and June this year.

In 2019 alone, Malaysia exported $976,605 worth of honey around the world.

In the Middle East, Malaysia’s honey exports stood at $79,589 and $49,068, respectively, in 2018 and 2019.

However, trade numbers declined this year because of border and import shutdowns sanctioned by countries after the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Statistics show that in 2018, Malaysia exported honey worth $20,021 to countries in the region between January and June, but recorded zero exports in the same period this year.

Philippines to charter flight to bring home citizens from Lebanon

Ellie Aben

  • Remains of four who died in Tuesday’s massive blast in Beirut also to be repatriated
MANILA: The Philippines will soon be sending a chartered flight to Lebanon to bring back Filipinos impacted by a massive explosion at the port of Beirut as early as next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday.

“The DFA is paying P15,000,000 ($305,643) from its funds for a chartered Qatar Air flight to repatriate from Beirut. The Philippine Embassy in Beirut is negotiating it and disbursing the amount. Aug. 16 is [the date set for] arrival,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said, adding that the flight will also bring home the remains of four Filipinos who died in Tuesday’s blast.

Around 400 Filipinos from Lebanon are expected to return following the catastrophic explosion, which decimated the Lebanese capital.

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Sarah Lou Arriola said that President Rodrigo Duterte was responding to the “clamor of Filipinos in Lebanon” and that the “chartered flight is the most concrete, immediate and timely assistance” that the DFA could provide given the current situation there.

Reports state that the deadly explosion was caused by a cargo of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, stored at a warehouse in the port of Beirut for years. 

The odorless chemical is commonly used as an agricultural fertilizer but is also used to make powerful bombs.

“With ground operations clearing more area and embassy personnel receiving additional reports, the department is taking in new inputs with regard to the status of the Filipino community in the country,” the DFA said in a statement. 

Data released by the DFA placed the number of Filipinos impacted at 48, with 42 wounded, four dead, and two missing.

“By day’s end yesterday, the number of injured oversees Filipino workers stands at 42, an increase of 11 from the previous report,” Arriola said.

Two of the wounded remained in critical condition and were being monitored at the Rizk Hospital.

“We were also alerted that another Filipino was reported missing, increasing the number to two. The number of Filipino fatalities, meanwhile, remains at four,” she added.

The DFA said that, earlier, it had expected the number of affected Filipinos to increase considering the magnitude of the Beirut destruction.

Even before the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the DFA had begun its repatriation activities from Lebanon to limit the worsening condition of Filipinos in the country due to economic woes. It has repatriated at least 1,508 Filipinos from Lebanon since December 2019.

