You are here

  • Home
  • Aramco faces grilling as oil heads into ‘eye of the storm’

Aramco faces grilling as oil heads into ‘eye of the storm’

Saudi Aramco’s bottom line has been hit by the oil price shock, but the energy giant has major financial strengths compared with rivals, analysts say. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z7sqp

Updated 18 sec ago
Frank Kane

Aramco faces grilling as oil heads into ‘eye of the storm’

  • CEO Amin Nasser to discuss quarterly results and outline future strategy in face of rising market uncertainty
Updated 18 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, will submit itself to two days of intense scrutiny by global investors after the biggest shock to global energy markets in decades.

The company is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 — which witnessed the collapse of oil prices in April as global demand collapsed because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and CEO Amin Nasser and other executives will open up to questions about future strategy in an uncertain time for crude.

On Sunday, Nasser will field questions from the international media after posting the financials on the Tadawul exchange in Riyadh where its shares are listed — the first time Aramco has staged a press conference for financial journalists since becoming a public company in the record-breaking initial public offering in December.

On Monday, he will answer questions from the world’s investment experts on vital issues such as the future dividend policy, capital expenditure plans, and how Aramco can thrive in the “new normal” of relatively low oil prices.

Both encounters promise to be eventful after a transformational first half of 2020 that has changed many of the basic assumptions of the oil industry. One industry expert said the period was “the eye of the storm” for the oil industry.

With the oil price about $20 per barrel lower than at the start of the year, some European energy giants are reinventing themselves as champions of a new environmentally aware era, cutting investment in crude exploration and writing down the value of their oil assets.

In the US, the shale revolution has ground to a halt as companies struggle under the new financial regime of $40 a barrel. Some have gone out of business, weighed down by debts and heavy financing costs.

Aramco is subject to those same financial pressures. JP Morgan, the giant US investment bank, estimates that Aramco’s operating income will be down by 64 per cent this year, with a similar fall in earnings for shareholders.

Another big US financial institution, Bank of America, also calculates that many of the key financial metrics will be significantly lower.

But both banks, in pre-results research notes, say that Aramco has advantages lacking among its peer group of independent oil companies in the US and Europe.

“While the results will be understandably weak, we believe that Aramco’s advantages such as low cost of production, long reserve lives and free cash flow generation in a lower oil price environment come to the forefront as industry metrics deteriorate rapidly amid the oil price collapse,” BoA said.

JPM analyst Christyan Malek reiterated the firm’s “overweight” recommendation for Aramco shares — advising investors to buy the stock — highlighting the strength of Aramco’s energy and petrochemicals portfolio, its financial strengths, and the advantage of its low-cost profile to win it increasing market share from rivals.

Accoding to Malek, the “key strategic focus points” of the meetings with journalists and analysts will be the “reiteration” of Aramco’s commitment to a total dividend payout of $75 billion this year, Nasser’s insights on the strength of the global recovery in oil demand, and an update on plans for capital expenditure, slated at around $25-$30 billion for this year.

BoA also highlighted Aramco’s strengths in a fast-changing global market. “Aramco dwarfs its oil and gas peers both by the sheer size of its production and lowest global extraction cost structure. Aramco’s financials also were ahead of such stock market champions as Google, Apple and Amazon,” the firm said.

The second quarter of 2020 was “the eye of the storm”, the bank said. “The second quarter will be a tough one for Aramco as we expect earnings to decline by 60 percent year-on-year. The decline will be mainly driven by oil price collapse, exacerbated by lower official selling prices in April and May,” it added.

Malek agreed. “The second quarter will be a transitory quarter of tough macro-economics, lower crude production at 9.3 million barrels per day, widened realization discounts and rising gearing,” he said.

Both investment houses also expected an impact on Aramco’s financial position from the $69 billion acquisition of SABIC earlier this year.

But they also believe there could be more value to be had from holding Aramco shares, which traded at SR32.95 on the Tadawul last week. BoA set a target price of SR34, while JPM said the shares could reach SR36.

Topics: Aramco Oil Saudi Aramco

Related

Business & Economy
Aramco to transfer free shares to Saudi investors next week
Business & Economy
Aramco and other oil giants set first joint carbon target

Ankara shuns IMF help even as Turkish lira crashes to record low

Updated 5 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Ankara shuns IMF help even as Turkish lira crashes to record low

  • The IMF won’t be sufficient to meet Turkey’s foreign financing needs, even if the government were to request assistance: Ali Babacan, Former finance minister
Updated 5 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Despite the Turkish lira hitting a record low against the dollar and euro, Ankara has so far resisted asking for help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Instead, it hopes to survive a looming balance of payments crunch without any foreign support beyond an extended swap deal with its regional ally Qatar.

In late May, Turkey tripled its existing local currency swap deal with Qatar to $15 billion as a remedy to its depleted foreign reserves.

Any request for help from the IMF would be a last resort, though the factual prerequisites for a deal are already in place.

On Thursday, the lira hit an unwelcome milestone, having lost nearly 20 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year.

But as the lira has long been hostage to domestic politics, experts note that the political costs of knocking on the IMF’s door would be higher for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid speculation over snap elections.

Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management in London, believes this will be an option of last resort given previous reluctance from Ankara to accept IMF loans.

“I think it is not on the table right now but may become an inevitable option later in the year if domestic economic policies do not adjust in the right direction. This is actually the best policy option to improve the country’s macro fundamentals and restore investors’ confidence in the medium to long term,” he told Arab News.

This year, Turkey’s economy is expected to contract for the first time in more than a decade, with 5 percent of that due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to Nigel Rendell, a senior analyst at Medley Global Advisers in London, there is little chance of Erdogan calling in the IMF.

“It would be political suicide. He is completely against foreign ‘interference’ in the Turkish economy,” he said.

According to Rendell, a more likely option would be creeping capital controls to restrict the exchange of the lira for foreign currency.

Erdogan has promised that IMF assistance was not an option for Turkey, over fears that any dependence on the Washington-based institution may weaken his support. But as an alternative to the IMF, a swap transaction with the US Federal Reserve is seen as a possibility by Ankara, as well as an instrument to mend ties with the US.

Ali Babacan, Erdogan’s former economy tsar who recently formed his own breakaway party, DEVA, gave a surprise interview to Bloomberg, saying: “The IMF won’t be sufficient to meet Turkey’s foreign financing needs, even if the government were to request assistance, making currency swap deals with other central banks a necessity.”

But according to Babacan, “Turkey’s increasingly bellicose foreign policy makes such an arrangement more difficult. There is no such thing as exporting to countries we’re quarreling with and asking for swap deals like nothing happened.”

As Ankara is running out of alternatives to its monetary policy, and with its central bank’s gross FX reserves having dwindled to $51 billion from $81 billion this year, experts say Turkey will gain advantages if it renounces its complete rejection of any contact with the IMF.

Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager at Union Investment, thinks that for investors, if the Turkish government even signals its willingness to meet with IMF officials, this will lead to positive initial sentiment towards Turkish assets.

Topics: Turkish lira IMF Ankara

Related

Business & Economy
Turkish lira in freefall: What triggered the sharp decline?
Business & Economy
Turkey’s tumbling lira tests Erdogan’s rate resolve

Latest updates

Aramco faces grilling as oil heads into ‘eye of the storm’
Third Saudi aid plane arrives in Beirut
Ankara shuns IMF help even as Turkish lira crashes to record low
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Weak dollar supports crude fightback
Saudi artist reimagines Jeddah through ’80s pop art

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.