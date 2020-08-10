Jordan to ramp up repatriation of nationals

DUBAI: The Jordanian government will intensify efforts to repatriate nationals, some of whom have been living in tough conditions after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest group of about 80 nationals, who were evacuated from Lebanon, arrived Sunday at the Marka Military Airport in Amman.

The government and the Himmat Watan Fund, a national fund launched on March 31 to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the Kingdom, will shoulder the travel costs of Jordanians unable to buy air tickets, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said in a report from state news agency Petra.

The country’s foreign affairs ministry has put in place criteria of who can take advantage of the free repatriation, the report added.

Razzaz also announced the expansion of support programs for public sector workers, who can now avail of interest-free advances of up to $283 to be repaid at retirement.

There will also be exemptions to private sector entities as well as individuals who owed unpaid amounts to the country’s social security system, the prime minister said.