Jordan to ramp up repatriation of nationals

King Abdullah II, center, has been leading the Jordanian government in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. (Jordanian Royal Palace via AFP)
DUBAI: The Jordanian government will intensify efforts to repatriate nationals, some of whom have been living in tough conditions after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest group of about 80 nationals, who were evacuated from Lebanon, arrived Sunday at the Marka Military Airport in Amman.

The government and the Himmat Watan Fund, a national fund launched on March 31 to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the Kingdom, will shoulder the travel costs of Jordanians unable to buy air tickets, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said in a report from state news agency Petra.

The country’s foreign affairs ministry has put in place criteria of who can take advantage of the free repatriation, the report added.

Razzaz also announced the expansion of support programs for public sector workers, who can now avail of interest-free advances of up to $283 to be repaid at retirement.

There will also be exemptions to private sector entities as well as individuals who owed unpaid amounts to the country’s social security system, the prime minister said.

US blasts Houthis over ‘ticking time bomb’ tanker in Red Sea

Updated 10 August 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

US blasts Houthis over ‘ticking time bomb’ tanker in Red Sea

  • Iran-backed militias renege on agreement to allow UN inspectors aboard stricken vessel holding 1.4 million barrels of oil
Updated 10 August 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The US blasted Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen on Sunday for reneging on a deal to allow UN teams to board a rusting oil storage vessel that threatens an environmental disaster in the Red Sea.

The FSO Safer has been moored 7 km off the coast of Yemen since 1988. It fell into Houthi hands in March 2015, when they took control of the coast around the port city of Hodeidah.

The Houthis briefly bowed to pressure last month and agreed to allow a team of UN engineers to visit the ship, before changing their minds and restating their previous demands for the revenue from the oil. As the vessel’s condition deteriorates there are fears that the 1.4 million barrels of oil it contains will start to seep out.

“The Houthis have failed to follow through on their agreement to allow a UN team on to the Safer,” the White House National Security Council said on Sunday.

“They are courting environmental and humanitarian disaster by obstructing and delaying. For the good of Yemen and the region, the Houthis must allow the UN aboard the Safer.”

A recent water leak into the tanker’s engine prompted warnings of a major disaster.

“The time has come for a resolute response for an outcome,” the Yemen Embassy in Washington said on Sunday. 

“There cannot be more delays or deliberations. UN inspectors must immediately access and assess the Safer oil tanker even without Houthi permission.”

The UK echoed its concerns. “There is another floating disaster off the Yemeni coast with potentially as massive an ecological footprint as the shockwave that engulfed Beirut,” former Middle East minister Alistair Burt said. “The politics preventing safe evacuation of the oil must stop immediately.”

