KABUL: The Taliban said Monday they were ready to hold peace talks with the Afghan government “within a week” of a contentious prisoner exchange being completed.
“Our stance is clear, if the prisoner release is completed, then we are ready for the intra-Afghan talks within a week,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, adding that the first round of talks will be held in Doha, Qatar.
Thousands of prominent Afghans on Sunday agreed to the release of about 400 Taliban prisoners accused of serious offenses, overcoming a key hurdle in starting negotiations.
Taliban ready for Afghan peace talks after prisoner release completed
https://arab.news/w6t8c
Taliban ready for Afghan peace talks after prisoner release completed
- ‘Our stance is clear, if the prisoner release is completed, then we are ready for the intra-Afghan talks within a week’
KABUL: The Taliban said Monday they were ready to hold peace talks with the Afghan government “within a week” of a contentious prisoner exchange being completed.