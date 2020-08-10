You are here

Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim reveals plans to leave country after Beirut explosion 

Last week, the star, who lives close to the port area where the explosion happened, underwent six hours of surgery. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim revealed this week, she has decided to leave her home country after a massive explosion ripped through the city of Beirut, killing over 135 people and injuring thousands. 

Last week, the star, who lives close to the port area where the explosion happened, underwent six hours of surgery.

“In this moment, from the hospital, I made a decision: I will leave the country and live in safety in another country that respects its people,” she wrote to her one million twitter followers. “It is better than staying and dying in a country ruled by bullies.”

The former Miss Lebanon then addressed the rulers in her tweet saying: “When you are buried underground, we will come back to our country. Otherwise, there is no need to speak any further, and thank you.”  

After the tragic incident, the star shared a video – shot by someone else – of her damaged apartment on Instagram. “Half my face and my body were covered in blood,” said Njeim. 

“I thank God first, who saved my life. The explosion was close, and the scenes you see do not do it justice. If you visit the house and see the blood everywhere, you would be surprised as to how we are still alive,” the star, who has two children, wrote captioning the clip that shows shattered glass, cracked walls and broken furniture strewn all over her living room.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

بشكر ربي أولاً رجع خلقني وأعطاني عمر جديد الانفجار كان قريب والمنظر مش متل الحكي فعلاً يلي بيفوت عل بيت وبيشوف الدم وين ما كان وكل شي مكسر ما بيقول انه بعدنا عايشين الحمدالله الف مرة عطاني القوة انزل ٢٢ طابق حافية مغطسة بالدم تقدر خلص حالي الناس كلها مدممة جرحى قتلى سيارات مكسرة ناس عم تصرخ وتبكي وقفت سيارة قلتله دخيلك ساعدني كان ابن حلال وصلني على اول مشفى رفضوا يستقبلوني لانه كانت مكدسة بالجرحى رجع اخدني على مشفى المشرق اسعفوني وخضعت لعملية ٦ ساعات لانه نص وجهي وجسمي مدمم بس يلي شفته عل ارض صعب كتير ينوصف فعلاً وكأنه قنبلة نووية شكراً يا رب انك حميتني وحمدالله ولادي بخير وسلامة ما كانوا بالبيت بشكر الله كل لحظة ويا رب ترحم الموتى وتشفي الجرحى

A post shared by Nadine Nassib Njeim (@nadine.nassib.njeim) on

According to her post, the star went down 22 floors, barefoot and covered in blood and sought help from a man who was in his car. 

“He dropped me at the nearest hospital, but they refused to admit me because they were packed with wounded people,” she said. “He dropped me at another hospital where they immediately took me in and I underwent a six-hour operation.” 

The 36-year-old actress said her children were not home and are “fine and safe.”

On Saturday, thousands took to the streets of Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square in anger to protest against Lebanon’s leaders following the devastating event.

During the protests, authorities were allegedly firing at the demonstrators who were demanding justice for the lives lost due to government negligence. 

