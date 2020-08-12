You are here

Saudi-backed electric car breaks through 500 miles range barrier

Customer deliveries of the Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid’s new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin in early 2021. (Supplied)
Updated 12 August 2020
Arab News

  • Lucid Motors announced independent range verification of 517 miles on a single charge for its forthcoming Lucid Air all-electric sedan
LONDON:A Saudi-backed electric vehicle has broken through the 500 mile range barrier from a single charge.
Lucid Motors, in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is a major investor, on Wednesday announced independent range verification of 517 miles on a single charge for its forthcoming Lucid Air all-electric sedan.
The results confirm that the Lucid Air is the longest range electric vehicle to date, the car maker said in a statement.
So-called “range anxiety,” where drivers fear being stranded without power in their cars, is a major factor for electric vehicle manufacturers in convincing people to make the switch from traditional gasoline-fueled vehicles.
“Range and efficiency are widely recognized as the most relevant proof points by which EV technical prowess is measured,” said Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson. “A few years ago we revealed our alpha prototypes of the Lucid Air and promised over 400 miles range; a reflection of our technology at that time. In the intervening period we have achieved a series of technological breakthroughs, culminating in an unsurpassed degree of energy efficiency.”
The PIF agreed a $1 billion investment deal with Lucid Motors two years ago to develop the car at a factory in Arizona.
The production version of the Lucid Air will debut in an online event on Sept. 9, 2020. In addition to the vehicle’s final interior and exterior designs, new details about production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be shared.
Customer deliveries of the Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid’s new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin in early 2021.

Saudi Arabia urges stability and unity in Sudan

Updated 53 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia urges stability and unity in Sudan

  • Saudi Arabia hosted Wednesday’s Friends of Sudan meeting
Updated 53 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday stressed the importance of stability in Sudan and the unity of the country.

In remarks made at a Friends of Sudan meeting hosted by the Kingdom, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said peace in the country is directly related to development. 

Prince Faisal also said the Kingdom appreciates US efforts to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

“Saudi Arabia will exert all efforts possible to enable Sudan to resume its rightful place at the forefront of the Arab world and as a productive member of the African region and international community,” Prince Faisal said.

