Saudi-backed electric car breaks through 500 miles range barrier

Saudi Arabia urges stability and unity in Sudan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday stressed the importance of stability in Sudan and the unity of the country.

In remarks made at a Friends of Sudan meeting hosted by the Kingdom, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said peace in the country is directly related to development.

Prince Faisal also said the Kingdom appreciates US efforts to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

“Saudi Arabia will exert all efforts possible to enable Sudan to resume its rightful place at the forefront of the Arab world and as a productive member of the African region and international community,” Prince Faisal said.