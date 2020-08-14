Independence Day ‘reminds us of immense sacrifices rendered by our forefathers’

I wish to extend my heartiest felicitations to my fellow countrymen on Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day.







President Arif Alvi



This day reminds us of the immense sacrifices rendered by our forefathers, under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day is an occasion to reaffirm our resolve to live up to the ideals of our founding fathers and pay homage to the heroic struggle of all workers of the Pakistan Movement.

Unlike the past, this Independence Day is being celebrated in extraordinarily difficult times as the entire world has been affected by coronavirus, which has had an adverse impact on all sectors of life, including the economy, health, and education.

The pandemic has brought enormous challenges but we have seen that our resilient nation has overcome them with a brilliant strategy of smart lockdown.

We must continue with the precautions.

We have seen such challenges in the past, like the earthquake in October 2005 and heavy floods in 2010.

On this auspicious occasion, let me appreciate the spirit of our countrymen who exhibited extreme unity and generously helped the victims of natural calamities.

On this historic day, I must pay tribute to our doctors, nurses, and health care workers who saved people’s lives by putting their own lives at risk during the pandemic.

Additionally, I also deeply admire the role of media, Ulema, NDMA, NCOC, provincial governments, and law enforcement agencies in creating awareness and helping enforce the SOPs with regard to COVID-19.

The success of the Ehsaas Program underlines the fact that people unite when all segments are taken care of.

Our economy is improving in every regard and I am sure that we have reached a tipping point in this regard.

As we commemorate this Independence Day, we should not forget our brothers and sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who have been subjected to harsh brutalities by Indian security forces. India has been committing gross human rights violations for over three decades and has intensified its brutalization with extra-judicial killings of innocent people in fake encounters since the imposition of lockdown on August 5, 2019.

India is targeting all minorities and wants to impose Hindutva ideology in the country but these oppressive measures would further enhance hatred and resentment against her.

I assure the resilient people of IIOJK that Pakistan will continue to support them in their just struggle for their right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

While felicitating the nation, I call upon every Pakistani to stand firm and work for the progress and prosperity of the country.

We need to stand united to meet the social, economic and security challenges being confronted by the nation.

Pakistan Paindabad.

Dr. Arif Alvi

President of Pakistan