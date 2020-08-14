You are here

Focus: Stock splits, drilling down on the S&P 500, and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index

Cornelia Meyer

The week that was:

On Thursday the S&P 500 came into 13 points range of its February all-time high.

US first-time jobless numbers came in at 963,000 for the week of August 7 - below one million for the first time since mid-March. According to the US Department of Labor, more than 28 million (slightly below 20 percent of the US workforce) were collecting unemployment insurance during the week ending July 25.

Democrats and Republicans could not reach an agreement on a follow-up stimulus package before the Senate went into recess. On Aug. 8, US President Donald Trump stepped into the breach by signing executive orders on $400 unemployment benefit, a payroll tax holiday, student loan relief and an eviction moratorium.

Q2 Japanese gross domestic product (GDP) came in at an annualised minus 27 percent, the worst since records began. It was the third consecutive quarterly decline because, even before the pandemic, Japan had been hit by an increase in sales tax as well as the US-China trade war.  

The UK’s Q2 GDP came in at the bottom compared to its European peers with a decline of 20.4 percent - the worst performance since 1955. The economy grew 8.7 percent in June but is still 17.3 percent lower than February.

China’s recovery was led by industrial output outperforming retail sales. July industrial output was up 4.8 percent on an annualised basis and retail sales fell - 1.1 percent during the same period with fixed asset investment down – 1.6 percent.

The UK added France, the Netherlands and Malta to its quarantine list, which affected the share price of airlines (particularly low-cost carriers) and leisure stocks.

Highlights from the earnings season:

On Sunday, Saudi Aramco reported a Q2 net income of $6.6 billion. While this represented a 73 percent annualised quarterly decline and 50 percent for the first half, the company compares well to its peer group with positive net income and free cash flow during the worst quarter in the history of oil. Aramco will maintain its $75 billion dividend ($18.75 billion for Q2), which it had pledged during the IPO. Gearing was up at 20.1 percent reflecting the acquisition of a 70 percent share of SABIC. Capital expenditure will come in at the lower end of its $25-20 billion range, if not slightly below. All major oil companies slashed capital expenditure considerably due to the grim oil price and demand environment. Aramco’s considerable debt capacity, combined with lower expenditure, means it can afford its dividend. Aramco results, combined with the company’s positive demand outlook, lifted both oil company stocks and the oil price. The latter made gains for two consecutive weeks, despite marginal demand downgrades by the International Energy Agency.

Maersk Drilling reported H1 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $168 million before special items and a non-cash impairment charge of $1.5 billion, reflecting the difficult environment in the sector. The company has an optimistic outlook for 2021 and leaves its full-year guidance as revised in May unchanged. This compares well to Schlumberger and Haliburton, which operate in a bigger segment but both reported losses for Q2.

German power company RWE generated a H1 EBITDA of $2.1 billion, representing an increase of 10 percent over the same period last year. The company expects to benefit from energy transition-related funding. The company intends to “vigorously” expand RWE’s core business and increase the dividend.

Focus:

This week saw stock splits of Tesla 5:1 and Apple 4:1. Tesla’s stock price has quadrupled since March and Apple’s has doubled meaning that the companies, valued at $1,441 and $452 respectively, became too expensive for many retail investors. The split opens a new segment of investors. CNBC’s Jim Kramer called on 10 more companies to split their stock. All of them benefitted from the pandemic and most of them are in the technology sector. They include Alphabet, Microsoft, Netflix, Facebook and Home Depot.

In the same vein the S&P 500 was driven by a few stocks since its March low. The differential between leaders and laggards amounts to $14 trillion. Earlier in the week, value stocks caught up with their growth counterpart of the technology space. The trend was reversed toward the end of the week. However, the question remains how long the spread between growth and value stocks can be maintained and when we will see a more permanent adjustment.

When investing in index-related instruments like exchange-traded funds it makes sense to drill down into the underlying components of the index. The S&P 500 is just one example, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index is another. While Brazil made up more than 16 percent of the latter in 2010 and Mexico 13.2 percent in 1997, they now stand at 5.1 and 1.9 percent respectively. South Africa has also lost much ground, with a current 3.8 percent in the index. This stands in stark contrast to Asian stocks, which account for 78.3 percent of the index – China, Taiwan and Korea coming in at 63.5 percent. China gained 29.1 percentage points between 2006 and 2020.

If diversification is the aim, it is worthwhile to understand the composition of the underlying index or asset classes.

Where we go from here:

US and Chinese officials will meet on Aug. 15 to review the US-China trade deal.

Implications for investors of the new UAE-Is.

 

— Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources.
Twitter: @MeyerResources

Topics: coronanomics

Exclusive: St. Kitts & Nevis PM aims to ‘cement ties with the Middle East’

Updated 20 min 56 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Exclusive: St. Kitts & Nevis PM aims to ‘cement ties with the Middle East’

  • Prime Minister Timothy Harris emphasizes ‘enduring appeal’ of Saint Kitts and Nevis amid a global pandemic
  • Dual-island nation has announced a discount in the amount needed to secure citizenship for a limited period
Updated 20 min 56 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: After the turmoil and tedium of the last few months, a distant island getaway is probably what tops most people’s dreams. One Caribbean destination, surrounded by sparkling sand and turquoise waters, is intent on using its natural landscapes to nurse people back to normality — and build commercial bridges to the Middle East in the process.

In an interview via Zoom with Arab News, Prime Minister Timothy Harris noted with satisfaction that his country was home to a number of individuals from the Middle East, including the GCC countries. But his ambitions are clearly much bigger than that.

Harris, who was re-elected to a second term as prime minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on June 5, says he will continue to deepen the dual-island nation’s relations with the GCC region.

“We intend to open an embassy soon in the UAE,” he told Arab News. “This will further cement our ties to the Middle East region and to the UAE specifically.”

With their relative affluence and large expatriate populations, GCC countries constitute a key part of the catchment area of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“What the CBI program offers applicants is the advantage of mobility,” said Harris, adding: “In the context of St. Kitts and Nevis, it also offers citizenship in a nation that is democratic, peaceful and safe.”

(Full Arab News interview with Prime Minister Timothy Harris)

His government is also counting on efficient processing of citizenship applications to help it stand out in a crowded field.

Amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, some, particularly for those hailing from troubled countries in the Middle East, see a silver lining: A discount on the citizenship of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Harris has announced a time-limited reduction in the contribution required to secure citizenship. The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has decided to temporarily reduce the family minimum contribution by $45,000 to $150,000. However, the minimum contribution for a single applicant remains at $150,000.

Basseterre, capital of St. Kitts and Nevis. (Supplied)
A single applicant seeking economic citizenship normally contributes at least $150,000, while the cost for a family of up to four comes to $195,000. But from July 7 until the end of this year, families of up to four people will be able to secure citizenship of St. Kitts and Nevis at the discounted rate.
The decision was influenced by the global fallout of the COVID-19 crisis and the efforts of the Harris government to find creative ways to stabilize the economy and put it back on the path to the growth rates it had enjoyed over five years preceding the pandemic.

Harris is upfront about his objectives. “This limited-time offer will provide the resources to help us successfully fight COVID-19 and enhance the safety nets for those who have lost their jobs or income as a consequence," he said.

(St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris talking about his country's COVID-19 response)

“The CBI program is crucial to our growth and development. The effects of COVID-19 have also destabilized our economy. Without the CBI program we would have been in serious danger.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis CBI program grants citizenship to individuals of high net worth and their families, who get visa-free access to 156 countries, including EU member states and the UK.

Migrate World Ltd is one of the authorized representatives for the CBI program for the Middle East and Africa. Speaking to Arab News in May, Moe Alhaj, CEO of Migrate World Ltd, said: “There’s been a notable increase — of around 40 percent — in applicants from the Arab world during the pandemic.

“The individuals that the program caters to in the Middle East are largely from Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan and Tunisia.” The CBI program does not accept applicants from Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea.

(St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris talking about his country's citizenship program)

During the pandemic, CBI officials say, the program has witnessed a 40 percent increase in applicants from families hailing from the Arab world. Arab News could not independently verify the figure.

What is undeniable is that while the coronavirus crisis continues to ravage countries across the globe, particularly those in North America, the Caribbean region has largely been spared high caseloads.

The total population of residents in the Caribbean is just under 45 million. As of July 27, the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections stood at 91,907. The nations with the highest number of cases are the Dominican Republic with 64,156; French Guiana with 7,332; Haiti with 7,315 cases and Puerto Rico with 5,416. 

Aerial view of Black Rocks Beach on St. Kitts. (Supplied)

St. Kitts and Nevis had one of the lowest numbers. By May 19 all of the 16 cases on its two islands had recovered, although one new case was announced on July 4. There have been no deaths. The islands went into lockdown on March 31 when just eight cases had been declared. It was then extended until April 18 and then again to April 25.

“We began an aggressive public education campaign in our schools and workplaces, security forces and health-care workers early on,” Harris told Arab News. “As cases rose, we were at a high level of alertness and citizens and residents complied, so we were able to stop the spread efficiently.”

The CBI program was launched in St. Kitts and Nevis in 1984 as a way to assist the island’s economy, which had suffered due to the collapse of the sugar industry, and to stimulate foreign direct investment inflows.

FASTFACT

ETHNIC GROUPS

- 53,821 = Population of St. Kitts & Nevis

- 92.5% African

- 3% Mixed

- 2.1% White

- 1.5% East Indian

“Clearly, size does matter and being a small nation state with limited resources, we had to find unique ways of bringing in investment that would help the country thrive from year to year,” Harris told Arab News.

“While COVID-19 has placed the world under enormous strain, St. Kitts and Nevis’s record to date of zero hospitalizations and zero fatalities from the disease underlines the character and enduring appeal of our great country.”

With alluring beaches, laid back Caribbean lifestyle and faraway location, the offer is hard to refuse — if one’s pockets are deep enough.

------------------------

Twitter: @rebeccaaproctor

Topics: St. Kitts Middle East Editor’s Choice

