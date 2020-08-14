UNDP to focus on inclusive recovery in supporting Lebanon following Beirut blast

You are here

Over the recovery period, UNDP will advocate for and support the implementation of socio-economic protection measures aimed at protecting the people of Beirut. (AFP/File Photo)
14 August 2020
  • UNDP will work on reducing the immediate impact of the blast on food availability for the most vulnerable
  • Assistance will complement urgent relief efforts of sister UN agencies in the first stage response.
BEIRUT: The United Nations Development programme (UNDP) said it will prioritize the restoration of livelihoods and small businesses; debris management; and access to justice for impacted vulnerable groups in the aftermath of the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut. 

It added that this assistance will complement urgent relief efforts of sister UN agencies in the first stage response.

Over the recovery period, UNDP will advocate for and support the implementation of socio-economic protection measures aimed at protecting the people of Beirut affected by the impacts of the blast as well as all Lebanese. 

Effects of the blast go far beyond the immediate vicinity of the destroyed port. More than 10,000 enterprises in the direct vicinity of the blast have been destroyed or put out of business, leaving more than 100,000 people unemployed and highly food insecure. Additionally, an estimated 300,000 people have lost their homes, the organization said. 

UNDP will work on reducing the immediate impact of the blast on food availability for the most vulnerable, through a mix of cash-for-work emergency employment schemes and the provision of family food security support.

“As we witness the people in Lebanon challenged again, it is now time to turn solidarity into action,” said UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner. “While responding to the emergency, we will continue supporting the country as it reforms and rebuilds its longer-term priorities. Together we can ensure that Lebanon will come out of this crisis even stronger.”

The impact of the blast is also compounded by multi-faceted crises that Lebanon has faced for years, including spill over effects of the crisis in Syria and downwardly spiralling economic crisis, further complicated by a persistent COVID-19 outbreak.

The explosion has exacerbated vulnerabilities among several disadvantaged groups, including impoverished Lebanese, refugees and migrant workers. UNDP will support legal aid efforts in affected areas to provide counselling service, to help vulnerable groups safeguard their labor and housing rights.

“We have been here for five decades supporting the people of Lebanon in their efforts to recover from recurring crises,” said Country Resident Representative, Celine Moyroud.  “With the current set of crises that the country is going through, we are fully committed to supporting Lebanon on an inclusive path to recovery and development that leaves no one behind and that is attentive to people’s calls for change, greater accountability and transparency.”

World leaders voice hope UAE-Israel deal could kickstart Middle East peace talks

World leaders voice hope UAE-Israel deal could kickstart Middle East peace talks

  • As a sovereign state we don’t feel we have obligation to consult anybody, says Emirati minister
JERUSALEM: World leaders on Friday voiced hope that a historic deal between the UAE and Israel could kick-start moribund Middle East peace talks, even as the Palestinians and some of their allies denounced the move to normalize ties as a betrayal of their cause.

Announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday, it is only the third such accord Israel has struck with an Arab country, and raised the prospect of similar deals with other states.

The deal sees Israel pledge to suspend its planned annexation of Palestinian lands, a concession welcomed by European and some pro-Western Arab governments as a boost for hopes of peace.

Bahrain and Oman welcomed the deal, and Egypt, which signed 1979 peace treaty with Israel, praised a deal that would scrap annexation.

Thanking them, Netanyahu said the “peace treaty” with the UAE was “expanding the circle of peace.”

Jordan, which borders the West Bank and Israel, said the outcome of the agreement would depend on Israel's actions, including its stance on a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi said: "The impact of the deal on peace efforts is linked to the actions Israel will take".

"I appreciate the efforts of the architects of this agreement for the prosperity and stability of our region," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi tweeted.

He added he hoped the deal to halt Israel's annexation of Palestinian land, would help bring "peace" to the Middle East.Omar Saif Ghobash, UAE assistant minister for culture and public diplomacy, said the deal was designed to “shake up” the Middle East impasse and serve his country’s interests.

“We didn’t consult with anybody, we didn’t inform anybody, and as a sovereign state we don’t feel that we have the obligation to do that,” Ghobash said.

“It’s to be expected that not everybody will ... applaud or comment,” he added.

The EU said normalization would benefit both Israel and the UAE, but foreign policy spokeswoman Nabila Massrali stressed the bloc’s commitment to a two-state solution.

“We are, of course, ready to work on the resumption of the negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” she said.France welcomed the deal, stressing the suspension of Israel's plans to annex swathes of the occupied West Bank.

"The decision... by the Israeli authorities to suspend the annexation of Palestinian territories is a positive step, which must become a definitive measure," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: "I hail the courageous decision by the United Arab Emirates and its desire to contribute the establishment of a just and lasting peace between the Israelis and Palestinians."

"China is happy to see measures that are helping to ease tensions between countries in the Middle East and promoting regional peace and stability," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

"We hope relevant parties will take concrete actions to bring the Palestinian issue back to the track of dialogue and negotiation on an equal footing at an early date," Zhao said, reiterating Beijing's support for an independent Palestinian state.

Germany welcomed the "historic" deal, with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas saying normalization of ties between the two countries was "an important contribution to peace in the region."

UN chief Antonio Guterres said he hoped the deal would help realise a two-state solution.

"The secretary general (hopes) it will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realize a two-state solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements," his spokesman said.

 

