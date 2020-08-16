You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil demand set to falter till 2022 as virus uncertainty mounts

Faisal Faeq

Faisal Faeq

Crude oil prices remained stable for the third month in a row with Brent crude moving in a tight range between $40 and $45 per barrel since early June. 

Brent advanced to $44.80 per barrel by the end of the week as WTI also gained to $42.01 per barrel.

The big three global oil outlooks published by OPEC, the International Energy Agency and the US Energy Information Administration were all bearish and based on the view that demand may not recover to 2019 levels until 2022 at the earliest.

Transport fuels were seen as especially vulnerable with jet fuel and gasoline the hardest hit by pandemic-related lockdowns.

However OPEC’s latest monthly report suggests that global refining margins may be trending upwards back into positive territory, particularly in Asia.

In general, the sharp downturn in refined petroleum product prices was largely driven by an alarming growth in product inventory levels even as lockdowns eased worldwide.

The IEA reported the steepest downgrades for the second half of this year, driven largely be the continuing weak demand for jet fuel.

More positive signs of recovering demand in the US and Asia should have boosted prices much higher than they have but instead the market remains focused on persistent uncertainties about a continued rise in COVID-19 cases and the potential for a return of lockdowns in the winter. 

The latest OECD data show that commercial oil stocks rose by 24.3 million barrels for the fourth consecutive month to 301.5 million barrels higher than a year earlier and 291.2 million barrels above the latest five-year average. Refined product inventories may remain elevated due to weak public transportation and air transport fuel demand. However the outlook may be more positive for heating oil and naphtha that receive some support from sectors less affected by the pandemic such as home heating and petrochemicals.

Game maker to test idea of iPhone as distinct market

Updated 7 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Game maker to test idea of iPhone as distinct market

Reuters

  • Epic Games’ lawsuit leaves tech giant Apple vulnerable to monopoly claims
Updated 7 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: ’Fortnite’ maker Epic Games has launched the most significant effort yet to advance the legal theory that Apple’s iPhone ecosystem has become so “sticky” that it is a distinct software market over which Apple exercises monopoly power.

On Thursday Epic filed a lawsuit in federal court after Apple pulled “Fortnite” from its App Store to punish Epic for implementing a payment mechanism that bypassed Apple’s practice of taking a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases.

The suit seeks a court order ending Apple’s commission structure and forcing Apple to allow users to install software on iPhones outside the confines of the App Store. Epic also sued Alphabet Inc’s Google, but the case is different because Android phones allow app installs outside its Play Store.

Epic is not the first to sue over the App Store. Consumers have filed suit alleging Apple’s practices raise software prices. Developers in another suit have argued that software for iOS, the iPhone’s operating system, is its own market but also made extensive alternative arguments.

Epic’s lawsuit relies almost completely on the one argument that Apple’s iOS app distribution and in-app payment systems are their own markets. It also goes further to argue that Apple purposely created those markets by building an “ecosystem” of devices and services meant to favor Apple products.

“A customer choosing to purchase or switch to a non-Apple device loses access to these services, leading to increased costs a customer must face when choosing to leave Apple’s ecosystem,” Epic wrote.

Apple on Friday declined to comment on Epic’s suit.

Its primary defense in the past when confronted with allegations of anticompetitive practices is that it does not have a majority share of the global smartphone market.

“Apple does not have a dominant market share in any market where we do business,” CEO Tim Cook told the US House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on competition in digital markets in July.

The defense is factually accurate. iPhones and Macs have much lower global market share than Android and Windows devices, and Apple executives often say that consumers can access whatever software they desire on those competing devices or via the web browser on iPhones.

But if a federal court accepts the argument that the iOS app distribution and in-app payment markets are distinct, the implications could be profound, said John M. Newman, an associate professor at the University of Miami School of Law.

The relevant market would not be “apps for smartphones” where Apple has a small global share compared to Android, but rather “apps for iPhones” where Apple has much more power.

A landmark case against Microsoft Corp. in the 1990s established that taking actions that make it harder for consumers to get applications from developers — even if consumers can still ultimately access the applications with extra work — could be grounds for an antitrust claim, he said.

If a court agrees that Apple controls the market for iOS app distribution, that could make Apple vulnerable to Epic’s claims of illegal “tying” of two products together by requiring the use of Apple’s in-app payment system to be allowed in the App Store.

“It sounds like the weirdest and most arcane part of the case, but it actually may be the simplest from a legal perspective,” Newman said.

