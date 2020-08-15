You are here

  Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Muammar,  advisory council chair of the 4th Health Cluster in the Central Region

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Muammar
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Muammar has been appointed chairman of the advisory council of the Fourth Health Cluster in the Central Region on Saturday. He has been serving as the chairman of the advisory board of the Health Cluster in Taif region since July 22.

Al-Muammar obtained his bachelor’s degree in ophthalmology at King Saud University (KSU) in 1995.

He completed his postgraduate residency in ophthalmology at the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada in 2002, and a clinical fellowship in cornea, external diseases, uveitis and refractive surgery at the University of Ottawa in 2013.

Al-Muammar has been working as chief executive officer of King Saud University Medical City since 2013.

He began his career as chief of ophthalmic clinics at KAAUH between 2003 and 2008.

He has served in several positions at KSU throughout his career. Al-Muammar was the deputy chairman of the department of ophthalmology at KSU’s College of Medicine between 2006 and 2008. He also served as an assistant professor in the same department until 2010.

Al-Muammar also worked as medical director of KAAUH between 2008 and 2012.

From 2009 to 2012, he worked as chief of cornea, external eye diseases and refractive surgery division at the ophthalmology department at KSU’s College of Medicine.

He is also a board chairman to many health bodies such as the Health Academy at the Saudi Commission for Health Specialists since October 2018, and the Saudi Company for Health Information Ltd. since 2012.

KSRelief continues relief operations for victims of Beirut's Aug. 4 blast

Updated 16 August 2020

Updated 16 August 2020
SPA

KSRelief continues relief operations for victims of Beirut's Aug. 4 blast

  • Several businesses in Saudi Arabia have offered part of their proceeds to help the rehabilitation efforts
Updated 16 August 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Saturday continued its relief operations in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday. 

The center distributed food supplies among 447 families affected by the explosion that devastated large areas of the city and destroyed vital infrastructure, including grain storage silos and port facilities.

Countries around the world have rushed to help Lebanon in the wake of the port explosion on Aug. 4.

A relief air bridge was established on the directives of King Salman to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

This aid is being provided based on an assessment report of the necessary humanitarian needs resulting from the explosion, in coordination with the Saudi Embassy in Beirut, and the KSRelief branch in Lebanon.

This comes as an extension of the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to show solidarity with the Lebanese people.

KSRelief teams are also active in Lebanon in treating victims of the blast.

Saudi businesses and individuals are also making generous contributions through KSRelief, the only body authorized to receive charitable or humanitarian donations from within the Kingdom.

Several businesses in Saudi Arabia have offered part of their proceeds to help the rehabilitation efforts.

