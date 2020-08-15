Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Muammar has been appointed chairman of the advisory council of the Fourth Health Cluster in the Central Region on Saturday. He has been serving as the chairman of the advisory board of the Health Cluster in Taif region since July 22.

Al-Muammar obtained his bachelor’s degree in ophthalmology at King Saud University (KSU) in 1995.

He completed his postgraduate residency in ophthalmology at the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada in 2002, and a clinical fellowship in cornea, external diseases, uveitis and refractive surgery at the University of Ottawa in 2013.

Al-Muammar has been working as chief executive officer of King Saud University Medical City since 2013.

He began his career as chief of ophthalmic clinics at KAAUH between 2003 and 2008.

He has served in several positions at KSU throughout his career. Al-Muammar was the deputy chairman of the department of ophthalmology at KSU’s College of Medicine between 2006 and 2008. He also served as an assistant professor in the same department until 2010.

Al-Muammar also worked as medical director of KAAUH between 2008 and 2012.

From 2009 to 2012, he worked as chief of cornea, external eye diseases and refractive surgery division at the ophthalmology department at KSU’s College of Medicine.

He is also a board chairman to many health bodies such as the Health Academy at the Saudi Commission for Health Specialists since October 2018, and the Saudi Company for Health Information Ltd. since 2012.