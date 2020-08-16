You are here

Bucks, Lakers lead way into unprecedented NBA playoffs

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is pressured by Alex Len of the Sacramento Kings at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 16 August 2020
AFP

Bucks, Lakers lead way into unprecedented NBA playoffs

Updated 16 August 2020
AFP

MIAMI, Florida: An NBA season unlike any other shifts into high gear on Monday with the start of the playoffs in the league’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.
In a season reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic, home court advantage is just a memory.
Fans are banned from the campus where the league has so far successfully operated without a positive COVID-19 test. But the price is that players know that the deeper their teams’ playoff run the longer they remain isolated from their families and friends.
“This is going to be the toughest championship you could ever win,” Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning Most Valuable Player, said as the NBA assembled in Orlando in July to resume a season halted in March.
Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers agreed.
“Whoever wins this year really had to go get it and earn it, and had guys who took time off seriously and still stayed in shape, and was able to get back the chemistry, true chemistry,” Rivers said.
Antetokounmpo’s Bucks arrived at the bubble virtually assured of the top seed in the Eastern Conference and own the best record in the league as they head into a first-round meeting with the Orlando Magic.
The Bucks beat the Magic in all four of their regular season games, but they’ve produced a lacklustre 3-5 record in the restart — an admitted frustration for Antetokounmpo, who still believes Milwaukee can return to their dominant form.
“Now it’s playoff time,” Antetokounmpo said. “I definitely don’t believe in the turn-on switch that everybody talks about, like we can turn on the switch and be great, but I do believe that if everybody is on the same page and if everyone is focused and get together ... I believe we can play way, way better.”
The Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers, back in the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, have also gone an unimpressive 3-5 in seeding games.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company — inspired this season by the memory of Lakers great Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash in January — will be up against battle-hardened Portland.
The Trail Blazers won four straight down-to the wire games — including an extra play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies — to seize the final playoff berth in the West.

Rampaging Raptors
The reigning champion Toronto Raptors are back in the playoffs despite losing Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and starter Danny Green after their title run.
They’ll be taking on a Brooklyn Nets team that has gone 5-3 in the bubble and notched wins over the Bucks and the West’s second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.
“They’ve got a lot of guys who are playing with a lot of energy and a lot of confidence right now,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “We will have to play really well to beat them.”
Other Eastern Conference matchups pit the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers against the Miami Heat — both rivalries with the potential for fireworks.
The 76ers beat the Celtics in three of four regular-season games, but with Aussie star Ben Simmons sidelined with a knee injury and Cameroonian big man Embiid looking less than his best so far in the bubble the Celtics could have an opening.
In the West, the Clippers have Leonard trying to follow up his title run with Toronto with another championship campaign.
Leonard, Paul George and a talented surrounding cast will have their work cut out to contain the Mavericks’ potentially explosive offense led by Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.
The clash between division rivals Denver and Utah could well go the seven-game distance, as evidenced by the closely-matched teams’ double-overtime thriller during the seeding games that was finally won by Denver.

Streaking Rockets
With the San Antonio Spurs missing the playoffs for the first time since 1997, the Houston Rockets’ eighth straight post-season appearance gives them the longest active streak in the NBA.
In the first round they’ll face an Oklahoma City Thunder team that appeared headed for a lacklustre rebuilding phase when it traded Russell Westbrook to Houston for veteran point guard Chris Paul.
But Paul has helped the Thunder to the same record as the Rockets, who could find the going rough in the first round with prolific point guard Westbrook out indefinitely with a right quadriceps strain, likely leaving star James Harden to shoulder the offensive load.
Nevertheless, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey remained bullish on his team’s chances in “one of the most exciting moments in NBA history.
“We have a historic situation we’re all facing,” Morey said. “I count eight teams that can win it. When does that ever happen? It’s exciting — and I think we’re one of those teams.”

Topics: NBA Playoffs 2020

India great Dhoni retires from international cricket

Updated 16 August 2020
AP

India great Dhoni retires from international cricket

  • Dhoni, who played in 90 tests, 350 one-day internationals and 98 Twenty20s for his country, was dropped from India’s list of 27 centrally contracted players in January
Updated 16 August 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India great Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.
“Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours consider me as retired,” the 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman posted on his Instagram account.
The news came as he joined his Chennai Super Kings teammates ahead of next month’s Indian Premier League tournament which will be held in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dhoni, who played in 90 tests, 350 one-day internationals and 98 Twenty20s for his country, was dropped from India’s list of 27 centrally contracted players in January.
Fellow India great S​achin Tendulkar said Dhoni’s contribution had been immense. “Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life,” the 47-year-old former batting maestro tweeted. “Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings.”
Dhoni has not played international cricket since last year’s 50-over World Cup.
He made his test debut in 2005 and retired from the longer format of the game nine years later.
Dhoni was one of his country’s most successful captains before standing down as skipper of the limited-over teams in 2017.
Under his stewardship, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.
The team also reached the top of the test rankings in 2009 under his leadership.
Current top-ranked ODI batsman Virat Kohli, who succeeded Dhoni as India captain, paid an emotional tribute to one of the modern game’s greatest players.
“Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you’ve gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more,” Kohli said on a social media post. “What you’ve done for the country will always remain in everyone’s heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I’ve received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I’ve seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you.”
In tests, Dhoni made 4,876 runs with the bat, averaging 38. He hit 33 half-centuries and six centuries, and also took 256 catches and made 38 stumpings.
In ODIs, he totaled 10,773 runs, averaging 50. He hit 73 half-centuries and 10 centuries, and also took 321 catches and made 123 stumpings.
In T20s, Dhoni made 1,617 runs, averaging 37. He hit two half-centuries, and also took 57 catches and made 34 stumpings.
The stats
Shortly after Dhoni’s announcement, former India all-rounder Suresh Raina also said he was retiring from international cricket
“It was nothing but lovely playing with you (Dhoni),” Raina, a Chennai teammate, wrote on Instagram. “With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India.”
As well as 18 tests and 78 T20s, the 33-year-old Raina played in 226 ODIs, where he averaged 35 with the bat, including 36 half-centuries and five 100s, and took 36 wickets.

Topics: Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket

