Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish GP for 88th career victory in F1

Winner Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium Pool. (Reuters)
Updated 16 August 2020
AP

  • The latest win extends the British driver's championship lead to 37 points clear
  • Hamilton is fast approaching F1-great Schumacher's record
MONTMELO: Lewis Hamilton had no problems with his tires this time as he coasted to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, extending his championship lead to 37 points and clinching an 88th career victory to move within three of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.
The talk before the race was whether Mercedes’ tires would be vulnerable in the searing summer heat of Spain, after experiencing problems in the last two races at Silverstone. But there were no such issues as Hamilton finished a sizable 24 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen — who has eight podiums in the past nine races stretching back to last season.
“I was just in a daze out there. I felt really good … I didn’t even know it was the last lap I was so zoned in,” a jubilant Hamilton said. “It was a surprise because we had that problem with the tires last weekend, but we seem to have understood it.”
Valtteri Bottas placed third to fall six points behind second-place Verstappen in the standings.
The winding 4.7-kilometer ( 2.9-mile) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with its combination of slow and fast corners, is one of the hardest for overtaking.
After narrowly securing a record-extending 92nd career pole position Hamilton made a strong start on the long straight to the first corner. But Bottas was overtaken by Verstappen and the Racing Point of Lance Stroll — who jumped from fifth to third with a fine move on Bottas’ right flank.
Track temperatures on the circuit were around 50 degrees C (122 F) and Mercedes was concerned about catching too much sun.
“These black overalls are hot,” Bottas said during the race, throwing in an expletive for emphasis.
It was another miserable day for struggling Ferrari, with Sebastian Vettel seventh and Charles Leclerc abandoning after his engine cut out on track.
“I don’t know why the car switched off completely,” Leclerc said.
He crawled into the pits but the mechanics seemed at a loss to figure out what was wrong and his race was over on lap 41.
Had he stayed out on track, he would likely have been lapped by Hamilton just as Vettel was.
Hamilton set the pace with a confident start.
While he and Verstappen swapped fastest lap times, Bottas was stuck behind Stroll for four laps.
It was Verstappen — and not Hamilton or Bottas — who was complaining about his rear tires at this point and by lap 20 of 66 he said there was “nothing left” in them.
The ice-cool Dutchman was getting flustered.
“Do you want me to repeat it again?” he shouted moments later on his radio, using an expletive. “I’m losing so much time.”
Finally, his team brought him in for new tires on lap 22, by which time he was nearly 10 seconds behind Hamilton and only just ahead of Bottas.
Hamilton and Bottas pitted for new tires on the next lap. But a blip attaching the rear lift cost Hamilton two seconds and he emerged about four seconds clear of Verstappen, who told off his engineer for talking too much about Mercedes.
“Let’s focus on our race first,” he snapped.
Verstappen was given a brief glimmer of hope as Hamilton’s tire was showing signs of blistering only six laps after being fitted.
But Hamilton was soon pulling away again.
After Hamilton made his second change he was about 10 seconds ahead of Verstappen with 15 laps left and the gap kept growing.
Racing Point’s Sergio Perez, who missed the last two races as he recovered from the coronavirus, finished in fourth place ahead of Stroll with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz Jr. in sixth.
Vettel is having his worst start since 2008 but drove very well with just the one tire stop.
It proved the right choice but came after a tense exchange between Vettel and his race engineer.
“What do you think about going to the end on these tires?” his engineer asked.
After barking out an expletive, Vettel replied: “I asked you this before!”
Minutes earlier, Vettel had asked his team whether they thought he could go to the end on the same tires — and got no response.
His final season with Ferrari could prove to be long and arduous while Hamilton is odds-on to end it with a seventh title to equal Schumacher — Vettel’s childhood hero.

Qatar versus Red Bull — a Champions League semifinal for the 21st century

  • After being bought by state-funded Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, PSG went on to trample over the competition in France
  • Energy drinks giant Red Bull created RS Leipzig after buying the license of SSV Markranstadt
Updated 6 min 48 sec ago
AFP

LISBON: Either Paris Saint-Germain or RB Leipzig will reach the Champions League final for the first time this midweek but the prospect of these hugely ambitious clubs clashing in the last four in Lisbon may be a turn-off for many football fans.
When UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin spoke to AFP last week about the future of elite European football, he observed that the sport had become “a different thing to what it was 10 years ago, let alone 20 years ago.”
Ceferin was speaking specifically about the need to change the Financial Fair Play rules after Manchester City’s successful appeal against a two-year Champions League ban.
But his point was about much more than that.
Ten years ago Inter Milan won the Champions League, beating Bayern Munich in the final. Bayern had defeated Lyon in the last four.
Those teams meet again in the semis on Wednesday after Lyon’s unexpected success against City, who have not yet made the Champions League final 12 years on from the Abu Dhabi takeover of the club.
Also in 2010, PSG won the French Cup but finished 13th in Ligue 1. They were going nowhere fast. Leipzig, meanwhile, had just made their way up to the fourth tier of German football.
In 2011, PSG were bought by the state-funded Qatar Sports Investments and have gone on to trample over the competition in France, winning Ligue 1 in seven of the last eight years.

Costly transfers
They paid the two biggest transfer fees in history to sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in 2017 and it is a wonder it has taken them this long to reach a Champions League semifinal again, 25 years after their first and last appearance.
“It is very special. It is the first time we have made it to the semifinals. It is history for the club,” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after their quarter-final win over Atalanta, a remark that gave the impression it was a different club that lost to AC Milan in the 1995 semis.
In most ways it was. PSG are now the fifth richest club in world football, according to Deloitte’s Football Money League. Their revenue in 2018/19 was 635.9 million euros ($753 million).
Fans of other clubs sometimes laugh about PSG lacking tradition, given they were only founded in 1970. But they are veritable old-timers compared to Leipzig.

Hated by club supporters
The German club was only founded in 2009 when energy drinks giant Red Bull bought the license of fifth-division minnows SSV Markranstadt, creating RasenBallsport Leipzig.
’RasenBallsport’ is a fabricated German word, a way of getting around Red Bull’s problem that, under German Football League (DFL) rules, a team may not carry a sponsor’s name.
They also navigated their way around the DFL’s so-called ‘50+1’ rule in place to prevent any individual having a controlling stake in a club.
Red Bull, founded by Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, owns 49 percent, with the remaining 51 percent owned by company employees.
Even before they first appeared in the Bundesliga in 2016, Leipzig were hated by supporters of other clubs.
Dynamo Dresden fans threw a severed bull’s head onto the pitch during a game between the teams. Borussia Dortmund fans have boycotted matches against Leipzig in protest at the club’s ownership structure.
Unlike PSG, Leipzig’s footballing model places the emphasis on signing and developing talented youngsters.
Nevertheless, cult German football magazine 11Freunde responded to Leipzig’s quarter-final win over Atletico Madrid by saying it would not cover their semifinal.
“RB Leipzig is a pure marketing project. Created solely to strengthen the Red Bull brand,” it wrote, calling the club “an imitation.”
The Red Bull stable also owns Salzburg, who also appeared in this season’s Champions League, New York Red Bulls, and Red Bull Bragantino, who have just reached Brazil’s top flight.
In Leipzig, RB have at least revived a tradition of footballing success — Lokomotiv Leipzig, a leading club in the old East Germany, were UEFA Cup semifinalists in 1974 and Cup Winners’ Cup runners-up in 1987.
Both PSG and RB Leipzig are now within touching distance of the Champions League final, but neutral support could be thin on the ground.

