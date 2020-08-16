Turkey draws another EU rebuke for latest plans at sea

You are here

Turkey drew another rebuke from the EU on Sunday when it said its Yavuz energy drill ship would extend operations in disputed Mediterranean waters off Cyprus until mid-September. (File/AFP)
  • A standoff has intensified in recent weeks between Turkey and Greece over oil and gas exploration rights at sea
  • President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday “the language of sanctions and threats” will not deter Turkey
ISTANBUL: Turkey drew another rebuke from the European Union on Sunday when it said its Yavuz energy drill ship would extend operations in disputed Mediterranean waters off Cyprus until mid-September.
Yavuz will be accompanied by three other Turkish ships according to a maritime notice that added “all vessels are strongly advised not to enter” the area.
A standoff has intensified in recent weeks between Turkey and EU-member Greece over oil and gas exploration rights at sea, and even involved a minor collision between their frigates last week.
Turkey’s renewed drilling plan covers a zone delineated by Cyprus and Egypt and raises tensions, said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who called for an immediate halt to Turkey’s activities and the beginning of dialogue.
“This action runs counter and undermines efforts to resume dialogue and negotiations, and to pursue immediate de-escalation,” he said in a statement.
Cairo and Athens signed a territorial zoning deal earlier this month. While Paris has stepped in to criticize what it calls Turkey’s provocations, Ankara says it will not back down from defending its legal rights.
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday “the language of sanctions and threats” will not deter Turkey.

GCC secretary-general denounces Iran’s ‘threats’ against UAE

GCC secretary-general denounces Iran’s ‘threats’ against UAE

RIYADH: The secretary-general of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Sunday denounced “threats” made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other officials against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over its peace agreement with Israel.

In a statement, Secretary-General  Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf said the GCC stands in solidarity with UAE against any threats to its security or sovereignty.

"Iran must adhere to the UN Charter and refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of other nations," the statement said.

Iran on Saturday issued an explicit threat to launch an attack against the UAE, with Rouhani saying the UAE made a “huge mistake” in reaching the deal with Israel. 

A front-page editorial by Iran's hard-line daily Kayhan, whose editor in chief is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned: “The UAE’s great betrayal of the Palestinian people … will turn this small, rich country, which is heavily dependent on security, into a legitimate and easy target.”

Analysts said the new threat must be taken seriously considering that Iran has already targeted Saudi civilians with missiles launched by its proxy forces in Iraq and Yemen.

Earlier Sunday, the UAE summoned the Chargé d’Affairs at the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi to explain the threats.

The UAE is a member of the GCC, which includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

The landmark agreement, brokered by US President Donald Trump and made known on Aug. 13, was meant to advance peace in the Middle East region, according to a joint statement by the parties concerned.

Opinion

Israel was obliged to suspend plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank as the two nations work on full normalization of diplomatic relations.

Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmed, the Emirati ambassador to France, explained that the deal was just a start but, but the return of the two-state solution — which Israel had previously junked — to the negotiating table was already undoubtedly an accomplishment. 

The UAE's GCC allies had expressed support to the agreement to normalize ties with Israel and said they hope it would contribute to peace in the region.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also highlighted the deal, saying it would halt Israeli annexation of Palestinian land.

Various countries, notably China, France, and Britain, also welcomed the deal and hoped it could lead to wider peace in the Middle East.

