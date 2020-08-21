RIYADH: A water world attraction for landlocked Riyadh has witnessed floods of visitors since reopening to the public after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown.
Families desperate to escape the confines of the city have been flocking to the open spaces of Riyadh’s regenerated Lake Park on Al-Haeer Road.
Less than one hour’s drive south from downtown Riyadh, the popular beauty spot offers a desert oasis including a huge lake, waterfall feature, picnic areas, and walkways dotted with palm trees.
An afforestation scheme has involved the planting of hundreds of saplings as part of a sustainability program for the area which has helped contribute to a sharp rise in the numbers of catfish in the lake.
Further development and landscaping of the site is taking place to provide extra visitor amenities.
Mohammed Aslam Jameel, a travel supervisor in Riyadh, told Arab News: “It is a serene place away from the bustling life of the city. One of the best features of the park is having a lake in the capital.
“With fewer travel options available due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is a delight to spend quality time with my family by the lakeside with its cool waterfalls.”
Another park visitor, Syed Wasiuzzaman, said: “It is an amazing picnic spot and a lovely place to visit at the weekend with kids and the family. I have been a regular visitor to other places such as Wadi Namar and Wadi Hanifa, but I’ve now added Lake Park to my must-visit destinations list.”
Visiting with family and relatives, Wasiuzzaman added that the park was ideal for children and hoped that one day fishing would be allowed in the lake. One picnicker said: “Relaxing in the park’s glorious beauty makes me feel calm and the waterfall
is amazing.”
Visitors flood to Riyadh lake park to beat city lockdown blues
https://arab.news/vhxm7
Visitors flood to Riyadh lake park to beat city lockdown blues
- The popular beauty spot offers a desert oasis including a huge lake
RIYADH: A water world attraction for landlocked Riyadh has witnessed floods of visitors since reopening to the public after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown.