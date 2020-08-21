You are here

  • Home
  • British-Australian academic being held in virus-hit Iranian jail ‘without enough food, water’

British-Australian academic being held in virus-hit Iranian jail ‘without enough food, water’

The lecturer in Islamic studies at the University of Melbourne, was recently transferred to Iran’s Qarchak jail, which has been branded by human rights groups as the worst prison in the country. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/me6r3

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

British-Australian academic being held in virus-hit Iranian jail ‘without enough food, water’

  • According to a report by human rights group Abdorrahman Boroumand Foundation, the jail is experiencing a severe COVID-19 outbreak, with infected and healthy prisoners still being mixed together
  • The report also states that food portions have been heavily cut, forcing inmates to resort to their own means of purchasing food and water
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Australian academic being held in a notorious Iranian prison hit by a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak does not have enough food or water, a UK newspaper reported on Friday.

Cambridge-educated Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been locked up in Tehran for nearly two years after being arrested at the capital’s main airport in September 2018 on accusations of espionage, “despite speaking little to no Farsi,” said The Times article.

The lecturer in Islamic studies at the University of Melbourne, was recently transferred to Iran’s Qarchak jail, which has been branded by human rights groups as the worst prison in the country.

According to a report by human rights group Abdorrahman Boroumand Foundation, the jail is experiencing a severe COVID-19 outbreak, with infected and healthy prisoners still being mixed together.

The report also states that food portions have been heavily cut, forcing inmates to resort to their own means of purchasing food and water.

“If the reports are true, then it is extremely disappointing that the Australian government has told the public that Kylie is ‘well,’ yet has not managed to even secure her access to safe food and water,” said Dara Conduit, one of her colleagues.

“I call on (Australian) foreign minister (Marise) Payne to urgently investigate these reports, and to demand both in public and behind closed doors that Kylie’s conditions are improved. It (the Australian government) must hold Iran to account on this. Access to safe water is a human right.”

However, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said: “Australia’s ambassador to Iran made a consular visit to Dr. Moore-Gilbert in Qarchak prison on Aug. 2. Dr. Moore-Gilbert is well and has access to food, medical facilities, and books.

“We believe that the best chance of resolving Dr. Moore-Gilbert’s case lies through the diplomatic path and not through the media. Dr. Moore-Gilbert and her family have requested privacy.”

The total number of recorded cases of COVID-19 in Iran currently stands at 354,764, with 20,376 deaths and 305,866 recoveries.

Topics: Iran Kylie Moore-Gilbert Australia

Related

Special
Middle-East
US to restore all sanctions on Iran, accuses European allies of ‘siding with ayatollahs’

Drowned Sudanese migrant found on Calais beach had asylum claim refused in France

Updated 10 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Drowned Sudanese migrant found on Calais beach had asylum claim refused in France

  • Hamdallah, 28, was initially identified as a 16-year-old youth by authorities
  • Relatives told the Guardian newspaper that Hamdallah fled the war-affected Sudanese areas of Darfur and Nuba Mountains
Updated 10 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Sudanese migrant who drowned while attempting to cross the English Channel in a dinghy using shovels for oars has been identified as Abdulfatah Hamdallah.

Hamdallah, 28, was initially identified as a 16-year-old youth by authorities, but documents found on his body gave his birth year as 1992, Boulogne-sur-Mer deputy public prosecutor Philippe Sabatier told Sky News.

The Sudanese man’s body was discovered on Sangatte beach on the northern French coast early on Wednesday after a friend he attempted the crossing with was found nearby with hypothermia.

Hamdallah’s asylum claim was rejected in France and he decided to risk the journey to the UK, media reports said.

Relatives told the Guardian newspaper that Hamdallah fled the war-affected Sudanese areas of Darfur and Nuba Mountains in 2014. He worked as a car washer in Libya with his brother before reaching France via Italy.

In a phone call from Calais, Hamdallah told a cousin that he might never see him again, according to the newspaper.

In June, Hamdallah also posted a message in Arabic on Facebook, saying: “On the palm of fate we walk, and do not know what is written.”

On Thursday, the UK was criticized by French National Assembly member Pierre-Henri Dumont, who said its refusal to allow asylum claims to be made outside the country had led to the tragedy.

He tweeted: “How many more tragedies does it need for the British to find an ounce of humanity?

“The inability to claim asylum in Britain without being physically present in the country causes these tragedies,” he added.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said the incident was an “upsetting and tragic loss of a young life,” and a “brutal reminder” of the problem of people smuggling.

French authorities confirmed they intercepted 41 people trying to cross the Channel on Wednesday, including a woman and three children, while UK Border Force vessels picked up 50 more people on small boats and took them to Dover for processing.

Topics: UK France Sudan sudanese migrants English channel English Channel migrants

Related

World
French politician blames UK for death of Sudanese boy who tried to cross Channel
World
UK deploys extra navy, air assets to stop Channel migrants

Latest updates

British-Australian academic being held in virus-hit Iranian jail ‘without enough food, water’
Israel bombs Gaza as rocket fire intensifies
Drowned Sudanese migrant found on Calais beach had asylum claim refused in France
FOCUS: US CHINA TENSIONS AND CHINESE ECONOMY
Lebanon enforces new partial lockdown in effort to curb COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.