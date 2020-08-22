Pakistani ingredient making all the difference in Indian food

You are here

Customers shop at a store in New Delhi. Pakistan’s Shan Foods Co. sells spices in 65 countries including India, amid tensions between the two nations. (Reuters/File)
  • Both India and Pakistan share the same history, same past, and the same taste. What’s wrong if we get Pakistani products in our kitchen or house? This should be promoted so that both countries could understand each other better
  • The two countries share decades of enmity over Kashmir
NEW DELHI: Ranjana Kumar’s mutton and chicken korma curries are the talk of the town in New Delhi. But even she did not know that a secret ingredient she has been using for over a decade — Shan Foods’ spice mixes — comes from Pakistan.

The Shan Foods company sells spice mixes in 65 countries including India, a nation with whom Pakistan shares decades of enmity that is dominated by their territorial dispute over Kashmir. They have fought three wars since their independence from Britain in 1947.
“I wasn’t aware it’s a Pakistani brand,” Kumar told Arab News, saying her family loved dishes cooked with Shan spices and that she always kept extra stock of the mixes at home. “How does it matter whether it is Pakistani or Indian? The taste is good. Both the neighbors share the same taste and culture and I feel both countries should have access to their products,” she added.
Kumar’s family is a supporter of India’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under whose rule the already brittle ties with Pakistan have deteriorated further in recent years.
Even so, Kumar said, there was no harm in using Pakistani products.
“Both India and Pakistan share the same history, same past, and the same taste. What’s wrong if we get Pakistani products in our kitchen or house? This should be promoted so that both countries could understand each other better.”
One shop owner said that, although he did not like selling Pakistani brands, customers came asking for Shan spices.
“I don’t like to keep the brand, but customers demand it,” Naresh Sankhla told Arab News at his New Delhi grocery store. “That’s why I keep it. I reluctantly sell this brand from the enemy country, but there is demand for it. I must be selling around 150 packets of Shan (spices) every month.”
Others say that, despite the brand’s popularity, they put India first.
“I have stopped distributing the Shan brand last year after Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama tragedy,” New Delhi-based distributor Gaurav Gupta told Arab News, referring to last year’s attack in a town in the Indian part of Kashmir in which 50 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed. New Delhi has blamed Pakistan-based groups for the assault. The Pakistan government denies any official complicity.
Despite his official words, however, quick market research showed that Gupta’s company remains one of the main sellers of Shan’s products.
Rafat Shahab, who runs a catering company, regretted such negative attitudes and said that culinary exchanges needed to be encouraged despite the two countries’ political differences.
“I used the Shan brand a lot whenever I got orders for parties or special occasions,” she told Arab News. “It brings an authentic taste in the food. It’s unfortunate that we don’t have that kind of relationship with Pakistan. Politics should not come in the way of people’s contacts and culinary exchanges.”

Done with foreign waste, Malaysia now facing its own nondegradable litter

Workers examine a container of plastic waste in Klang, Malaysia. (AP/File)
  • There is no recycling of single-use materials used in the production of masks and hand gloves in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s post-lockdown new normal has led to a new recycling dilemma. While the country consumes up to 15 million disposable face masks a day, not all of it is properly utilized.
Malaysia is among the Southeast Asian countries that have battled plastic and hazardous waste over several years after China announced in 2017 that it would cease importing it from Western countries for recycling, which resulted in the flooding of Southeast Asia with trash that ended up in illegal landfills, causing environmental damage. While in 2019 Malaysia started sending back illegal plastic and mixed waste to its place of origin, sending back over 3,700 tons earlier this year to countries such as France, the US, the UK and Canada, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in the country generating its own nondegradable waste. 
Dr. Theng Lee Chong, environment and waste management expert, said there is no recycling of single-use materials used in the production of masks and hand gloves in Malaysia.
“Face masks are made from mainly nonwoven fabrics, like polypropylene plastic (PP). Technically, it could be recycled but due to the high risk of infection, not all are being collected for recycling,” he told Arab News.
Theng said these waste materials are generated from two sources: Medical premises and nonmedical premises, such as homes and commercial institutions. He estimates that the country of nearly 33 million people currently consumes between 10 and 15 million face mask pieces a day.
When face masks and hand gloves come from medical institutions, they are classified as medical waste, the storage, transportation and disposal of which is strictly regulated, but the same does not apply to the protective gear used by the public.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Malaysia is among the Southeast Asian countries battling with plastic waste after China announced in 2017 that it would cease importing it from the West.

• The country’s recycling sector stakeholders see no need to sound alarm and suggest their industry is unlikely to be overwhelmed by pandemic-related waste.

“Normally it is disposed of in special treatment facilities, where the waste will be incinerated or treated using microwave technology. On the other hand, face masks and hand gloves generated from nonmedical premises, mainly by laypersons in daily life, are all disposed of into the municipal solid waste bins and end up being sent to municipal landfill sites in the country.”
While increased usage of face masks in general does not put too much burden on the environment, there are concerns regarding the PP used in their production. The materials are nondegradable and may remain for decades in landfills, which are still considered the right destination for them.
If dumped on the streets, he said, they can lead to bigger problems by clogging the drains, causing floods and adding to ocean pollution and environmental issues related to microplastics.
Malaysian recycling sector stakeholders, however, see no need to sound alarm bells and suggest the rise is unlikely to overwhelm their industry, which observed a decline in activity, Malaysian Plastic Recyclers Association Secretary Daniel Lim told Arab News.
“We not only face seizure of operations but have also faced a drop in demand for recycled resin due to the tremendous price reduction owing to global oil prices,” he said, adding that Malaysia’s controls on imported plastic waste have also significantly contributed to the decrease.

