Syrian filmmaker recalls ‘terrifying’ journey to UK in projection on Dover cliffs

Syrian refugee filmmaker Hassan Akkad recalled his “terrifying” journey across the English Channel and into the UK in a video projected on the White Cliffs of Dover on Friday, in an effort to raise compassionate awareness for migrants being smuggled into the country. (Screenshot)
Updated 22 August 2020
Arab News

  • “My name is Hassan, and five years ago I was on the other side of this Channel trying to cross here. These cliffs were actually visible from our makeshift camp, and they represented hope,” Akkad said
  • The video, which was organized by activist group Led By Donkeys, went viral across Twitter and Facebook
LONDON: Syrian refugee filmmaker Hassan Akkad recalled his “terrifying” journey across the English Channel and into the UK in a video projected on the White Cliffs of Dover on Friday, in an effort to raise compassionate awareness for migrants being smuggled into the country.

“Hello everyone. Apologies for taking over the cliff, but I have a few words that I would love to share with you,” the filmmaker and NHS worker said.

“My name is Hassan, and five years ago I was on the other side of this Channel trying to cross here. These cliffs were actually visible from our makeshift camp, and they represented hope.”

The video, which was organized by activist group Led By Donkeys and which went viral across Twitter and Facebook, comes at the same time that a 28-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker in Calais drowned while attempting to cross the Channel.

“Crossing the sea in a rubber dinghy is terrifying and devastating,” Akkad said.

“Devastating because it makes you feel so helpless and insignificant. And I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

Akkad continued by stating that the UK was not facing a “migrant crisis,” despite a local news agency reporting that nearly 5,000 migrants have successfully made their way across the border.

Last Thursday, the UK was criticized by French National Assembly member Pierre-Henri Dumont, who said its refusal to allow asylum claims to be made outside the country had led to the tragedy.

He tweeted: “How many more tragedies does it need for the British to find an ounce of humanity?

“The inability to claim asylum in Britain without being physically present in the country causes these tragedies,” he added.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said the incident was an “upsetting and tragic loss of a young life,” and a “brutal reminder” of the problem of people smuggling.

Akkad also warned that ministers were using the refugee plight as a distraction.

“I will say it again — they are using us to distract you from how badly they have managed during this pandemic.”

“The past few months have proved that the people who made Britain their home didn’t hesitate to roll up their sleeves and keep this country running during the worst public health crisis in modern history,” he added.

China giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups since July: Official

  • The aim is to boost the immunity of specific groups of people, including medical workers and those who work at food markets
  • Some countries are skeptical about China’s use of experimental vaccines
BEIJING: China has been giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to groups facing high infection risks since July, a health official told state media.
No vaccine has yet passed final, large-scale trials to prove it is safe and effective enough to protect people from contracting the virus that has led to almost 800,000 deaths worldwide.
The aim is to boost the immunity of specific groups of people, including medical workers and those who work at food markets and in the transportation and service sectors, Zheng Zhongwei, a National Health Commission official, told state TV in an interview aired late on Saturday.
Authorities could consider modestly expanding the emergency use program to try to prevent possible outbreaks during the autumn and winter, added Zheng, who heads the Chinese government-led team that coordinates state resources for coronavirus vaccine development.
The guidelines for emergency use of potential coronavirus vaccines, approved on June 24 according to Zheng, have not been made public.
State media Global Times reported in June that China had been offering candidate coronavirus vaccines to employees at state-owned firms traveling overseas.
Some countries are skeptical about China’s use of experimental vaccines. Papua New Guinea has denied entry to Chinese nationals who participated in a coronavirus vaccine trial, according to the Australian newspaper.
China’s coronavirus vaccines will be priced close to cost, Zheng said.
“It does not mean that companies cannot make profits,” Zheng said. “Companies should decide on moderate profits, or reasonable profits based on costs.”
A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) could cost no more than 1,000 yuan ($144) for two shots, Sinopharm chairman Liu Jingzhen told state media last week.
“[The price] will definitely be lower than what Liu said,” Zheng said.

