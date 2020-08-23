You are here

S&P downgrades Lebanon bonds after missed payments

Beirut’s devastated port following the deadly explosion that ravaged the city in early August. The blast has added to the country’s mounting economic turmoil. (AFP)
AFP

  • Ratings agency cites worsening economy, political vacuum for default ruling
WASHINGTON: Credit ratings agency S&P downgraded more Lebanese government debt issues after missed payments, citing the country’s worsening economic crisis following the devastating explosion in Beirut earlier this month.

S&P Global Ratings maintained the “selective default” or “SD” rating for Lebanon’s foreign debt, after the country first defaulted in March, but three more bonds were cut to “D” from “CC,” the agency said.

“The recent catastrophic explosion in Beirut is deepening the country’s economic crisis,” S&P said in a statement. “A protracted political vacuum or weak new government could further delay policy reforms, external aid and debt restructuring negotiations.”

The capital was ravaged by a massive explosion at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4 that killed 181 people and wounded thousands. That was followed by protests against the government, leading the Cabinet to resign.

Still reeling from the deadly blast, the country also entered into a new coronavirus lockdown Friday after a string of record daily infections tallies.

“Even before these recent events, Lebanon had made limited progress in engaging creditors on debt restructuring negotiations,” S&P said.

The IMF has been working with the government to try to reach an agreement on a new aid program that could undergird a debt restructuring and unlock billions more in aid.

Lebanon’s government says it needs $20 billion in external funding, which includes $11 billion pledged by donors in 2018.

However, this “remains elusive as the key Lebanese political institutions and players are unable to agree on the causes and scope of the country’s crisis,” the agency said.

“Without a strong commitment to implement structural economic, fiscal and monetary reforms, and absent a policy anchor provided by an IMF program, we expect restructuring negotiations will be drawn out beyond 2020.” 

MILAN: A consortium comprising France’s Euronext and Italian state-lender CDP is among bidders for the bond-trading platform of the London Stock Exchange’s (LSE) Borsa Italiana unit, two sources said on Saturday.

One of the sources said Deutsche Boerse and Swiss stock exchange Six had also presented bids for the MTS platform used for trading Italy’s huge sovereign debt.

The non-binding bids for a stake of more than 60 percent in MTS are believed to be in the range of €300-€350 million ($355-$410 million), sources said.

Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Saturday that the US stock exchange Nasdaq had also presented a non-binding offer, as well as the bidders cited to Reuters.

Italy, which sits on Europe’s second-biggest debt pile as a proportion of national output, sees the MTS unit as an asset of strategic interest.

It has approved “golden power” legislation to block takeovers of key companies in sectors including market infrastructure, like Borsa.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week LSE had set deadlines for indicative bids for all or parts of Borsa Italiana in a move to help it win EU approval for its $27 billion takeover of data company Refinitiv.

The deadline for non-binding bids for all of Borsa Italiana group, which besides the 62.5 percent of MTS also controls the Milan stock exchange and a clearing and settlement system, is Sept. 11, they said.

The Italian-French consortium, Six and Deutsche Boerse are interested in bidding for the whole of the Italian stock market and a bid for MTS is a precondition for proceeding, one of the sources said.

The EU’s competition regulator has expressed concern a combination of MTS and Refinitiv, which owns bond platform Tradeweb, would have large market share in European government bond trading.

